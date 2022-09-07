Several volunteers from the Frankfort Elks Lodge #530 spent their Labor Day visiting Neon, one of the hardesthit towns by this summer’s floods, which is stillin the process ofheavycleanup.
Neon, also known as Fleming-Neon, is a smallcommunity of just over 700 people, and islocatedapproximately12 miles north of Whitesburg, and is just a short distance from the Virginia-Kentucky state line.This area was one of the hardesthitduring the floods, but also one of the last communities to apply for FEMA funds toassistin cleanup efforts.
The Elks Club volunteersloaded up vehicles and suppliesto cook meals for residentsand workers inthe areaon Monday.
“We were a little worried, because things started out really slowly,” said Frankfort Elks president Mark Skeeters. “But once word got out about the meals,it was a steady flow of meals going out.” He estimated that they handed out 250-300 dinners between noon and 3 p.m. The crew set up in the parking lot in front of Fleming-Neon Elementary, where the city hall has also set up a temporary base of operations.
This was the fourth trip Frankfort Elks have made to eastern Kentucky since the end of July, and the second to Neon.Frankfort’s lodge was given permission from their state board to “adopt” the Fleming-Neon area, as there are no Elks lodges in the region.More than $30,000 has been donated and already delivered to the region by Frankfort Elksfrom the start of their relief delivery program.
“We are serving as the main collection point for donations for Elks clubs not only in Kentucky, but nationwide,” Skeeters continued.“Our goal is to make sure thateveryone who hasdonatedto these efforts knows that their money and goods have gone directly to helping as many people in the region as possible.We are focused on what we can do to help the community.”
These plans include helping the community to rebuild their infrastructure, with one goal being the donation of a compacting trash truck to replace one lost in the flooding.
Letcher County, and the areas in and around Neon remain some of the most heavily damaged in the entire region. Its relative isolation from the rest of the relief effortshasmade organizing cleanup more difficult than in other areas.In an interview with WJHL-TV (aCBSaffiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee),local officials spoke of organizing efforts to deliver supplies to some of the more isolated areas around the community via all-terrain vehicles.
Skeeters said these crews were still hard at work in the outer reaches of town.
“Volunteers would find out that there were families or crews working on cleanup, and they would come by, pick up 10 or 15 dinners, and take them out for delivery.Then they would come back anddo theentire processagain," he explained.
“We are focused on what is going to make a lasting impact. Whether that’s meals, delivering supplies, orworking to connect this community to our fundraising efforts in Frankfort.”
