Several volunteers from the Frankfort Elks Lodge #530 spent their Labor Day visiting Neon, one of the hardest hit towns by this summer’s floods, which is still in the process of heavy cleanup. 

Neon, also known as Fleming-Neon, is a small community of just over 700 people, and is located approximately 12 miles north of Whitesburg, and is just a short distance from the Virginia-Kentucky state line. This area was one of the hardest hit during the floods, but also one of the last communities to apply for FEMA funds to assist in cleanup efforts.  

