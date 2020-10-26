Josephine Sculpture Park and FrankArts are pleased to announce the addition of Shape Shifter by international artist Chakaia Booker to the Arts Downtown exhibition in Frankfort. The piece is located at the entrance to WesBanco at 125 W. Main St.
Booker, who received a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2005, has exhibited work all over the world and in major museums and exhibitions including the Whitney Biennial, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the Renwick Gallery. Her work is currently on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Created from stainless steel and shredded rubber tires, Shape Shifter is an abstract piece whose “curvature suggests a gesturing figure” according to Art Observer magazine. The sculpture was unveiled on International Women’s Day in 2012 and was originally exhibited at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C.
“WesBanco is thrilled to partner with Josephine Sculpture Park and FrankArts to exhibit this sculpture made by such an accomplished and renowned artist,” said Lisbon Hardy, City President at WesBanco.
This opportunity was the result of a personal relationship between the artist and Josephine Sculpture Park’s founding director, Melanie VanHouten, who first met at an International Sculpture Conference in Seattle, in 2007, and reconnected in 2016. A year later, with the support of a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Booker was the featured artist at the 2017 Fall Arts Festival at JSP, where her sculpture The Conversationalist remains on exhibition.
Shape Shifter joins five other sculptures currently on display through the Arts Downtown program sponsored by local donors Richard and Anna Marie Rosen further raising the profile and caliber of artwork in Frankfort. These sculptures join seven murals installed in 2019-2020.
If you would like to support this program or learn more about it, please visit josephinesculpturepark.org/arts-downtown.
Suzanne Fernandez Gray is president of FrankArts.
