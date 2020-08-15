The results are in! Check out your Frankfort’s Faves for 2020. You chose winners in each of three categories: Frankfort’s Finest, Hometown Hotspot and At Your Service. You will find voters’ favorite eating, drinking, shopping, service providers, and so much more. Scroll through and see who you picked as your favorites or maybe even discover something new!
At your service
Favorite A/C & Heating
WINNER: Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
417 West Second St.
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-2213
Our family serving your family for over 100 years.
In the late 1800s, Charles Whitehead started a plumbing business in the back of a grocery store in Frankfort located on St. Clair St. near the present day location of the Franklin County Courthouse. The business thrived, primarily for two reasons: residents throughout Frankfort and the surrounding area came to trust Whitehead Plumbing and the use of indoor plumbing was growing during this time. In the 1930’s Charles Hancock began working for Mr. Whitehead and in the 1940’s, he purchased it and renamed the business Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Since then, various family members have owned and been involved. More than 100 years later, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is now owned and operated by Charles’ son Pat and his grandson, Joe. That’s why we can truly say “our family has been serving your family for over 100 years.”
RUNNER-UP: Noel Clayton Heating & Cooling
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Phillips & Sons
Favorite Accounting Firm
WINNER: Charles T. Mitchell
RUNNER-UP: Harrod & Associates
SECOND RUNNER-UP: John Avent, CPA
Favorite Auto Body Repair
WINNER: J.B. Long & Son
RUNNER-UP: Scotty Dunn’s Custom Body Shop
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bullock’s Body Shop
Favorite Auto Service Provider
WINNER: David Toles Auto Pro
RUNNER-UP: Select Auto
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Toyota
Favorite Bank/Credit Union
WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union
RUNNER-UP: Expree Credit Union
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Traditional Bank
Favorite Barbershop
WINNER: Big Daddy’s Hair Emporium
RUNNER-UP: Cuttin’ Heads Up
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Hairy Business
Favorite Carpet Cleaning Service
WINNER: Comley’s Carpet Cleaning
RUNNER-UP: Joey’s Best Carpet Care
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Capital Carpet Cleaning
Favorite Chiropractic Clinic
WINNER: Frankfort Chiropractic
RUNNER-UP: LiveWell Chiropractic
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Align Your Spine
Favorite Day Care
WINNER: Wesley Center Day School
RUNNER-UP: The Learning Tree Academy
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Little Lamb Preschool
Favorite Dental Clinic
WINNER: Burch Court Dental
RUNNER-UP: Family Dental Center
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Edmonds Dental
Favorite Eye Care
WINNER: VisionFirst
312 Leonardwood Dr.
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-875-3050
Providing Exceptional Eye Care Since 1955. VisionFirst opened its doors in 1955 under the name Louisville Optical. At that time, the company was a wholesale optical outlet for Monfried Optical. Dr. Rod Rallo purchased the company in 1987 and expanded his optometric practice and moved the location to Poplar Level Road in Louisville. Since then, through strategic partnerships, VisionFirst has aligned itself with the finest eye doctors in the region. VisionFirst now has 16 convenient locations throughout Kentuckiana that serve thousands of patients who trust their eye care needs to VisionFirst. Since 2005, VisionFirst has expanded, remodeled or moved many of its offices to be able to offer the latest in diagnostic equipment allowing our doctors to provide patients the latest in eye care technology.
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Paula Hoover Vision — Walmart
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Eye Center
Favorite Funeral Home
WINNER: Harrod Brothers Funeral Home
312 Washington Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-4526
Our foundation has been built on the dedication to provide services of excellence, honest guidance with planning details, and a shoulder to lean on during difficult times.
RUNNER-UP: Rogers Funeral Home
SECOND RUNNER-UP: LeCompte Johnson
Favorite Gymnastics/Tumbling
WINNER: Capital City Dance Studio
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-226-3399
Frankfort’s time-honored dance school. For 51 years, Capital City Dance Studio has provided quality dance instruction in a fun and enjoyable environment for the young people of Frankfort and surrounding areas. Our wide variety of classes includes professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and gymnastics. Lessons are available for all children, both boys and girls from 2 to 18 years of age. We have a number of locations and a variety of class selections and times to meet your child’s level and interest as well as your family’s needs. Established by Gina Tincher in 1969, Capital City Dance Studio has grown to become one of the largest dance studios in Kentucky. Now owned and operated by Gina’s daughter, Laurie Tincher Meyer, the studio’s teaching staff seeks to make dance fun, energizing, entertaining and educational for every student.
RUNNER UP: Kentucky Gem Cats
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Element Allstars
Favorite Gym/Fitness Studio
WINNER: Guru Fitness
RUNNER-UP: Fit-Time for Women
SECOND RUNNER-UP: YMCA
Favorite Hair Salon
WINNER: Afterglow Salon
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Steel Magnolias
SECOND RUNNER-UP: A+ Salon
Favorite Hearing Aid Center
WINNER: Miracle Ear
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Beltone
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Audibel
Favorite Hotel
WINNER: Capital Plaza Hotel
RUNNER-UP: Hampton Inn
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Holiday Inn Express
Favorite Insurance Agency/Company
WINNER: Sturm Insurance
RUNNER-UP: Chenault & Hoge
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Franklin Insurance
Favorite Investment Services Firm
WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union
RUNNER-UP: Charles T. Mitchell
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Wilkerson Financial
Favorite Landscape/Lawn Service Company
WINNER: Inside Out Design
RUNNER-UP: Al’s Complete Lawn Care
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Earth & Stone Works
Favorite Martial Arts Studio
WINNER: Frankfort Martial Arts
RUNNER-UP: Capital City Martial Arts
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Christian Martial Arts
Favorite Medical Facility
WINNER: Capital Medical Group
RUNNER-UP: East Side Family Medicine
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Favorite Mortgage Provider
WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union
RUNNER-UP: Stockton Mortgage
SECOND RUNNER-UP: First Federal Savings Bank
Favorite Moving Company
WINNER: William H.H. Johnson Moving & Storage
Favorite Nail Salon
WINNER: Paradise Nails
RUNNER-UP: J.R. Nails and L.A. Nails (tie)
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Pretty Nails
Favorite Office Supply
WINNER: Cardinal Office360°
576 East Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601
502.875.3300
Discover the Difference
Quality office products, great prices and professional services for every part of a productive business
Cardinal Office360° Experience
Services, expertise and support you need to run your business efficiently & effectively. Thank You Frankfort for voting us your Favorite Office Supply Store again this year! Family owned & operated for more than 65 years, we’re proud to deliver the supplies & furniture you need with the friendly, local,hometown service you know.
Favorite Plumber
Joe Hancock, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
417 West Second St.
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-2213
Our family serving your family for over 100 years.
In the late 1800s, Charles Whitehead started a plumbing business in the back of a grocery store in Frankfort located on St. Clair St. near the present day location of the Franklin County Courthouse. The business thrived, primarily for two reasons: residents throughout Frankfort and the surrounding area came to trust Whitehead Plumbing and the use of indoor plumbing was growing during this time. In the 1930s Charles Hancock began working for Mr. Whitehead and in the 1940s, he purchased it and renamed the business Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Since then, various family members have owned and been involved. More than 100 years later, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is now owned and operated by Charles’ son Pat and his grandson, Joe. That’s why we can truly say “our family has been serving your family for over 100 years.”
RUNNER-UP: Mike Baker Plumbing
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Next Generation
Favorite Non-Profit
WINNER: Franklin County Humane Society
RUNNER-UP: L.I.F.E. House for Animals
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Capital City Activity Center
Favorite Pet Boarding
WINNER: Frankfort Animal Clinic
1045 U.S. 127 South
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-9611
We understand that your pets are an important part of your life. Our highly trained staff will treat you and your pets with professionalism and courtesy while providing you with the very best veterinary care available. Our full-service practice offers a variety of services intended to promote your pet’s overall health and longevity. It is our privilege to care for you and your pets for over 50 years, so call today to learn about our services or schedule an appointment.
RUNNER-UP: Tin Woof Inn
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Cornerstone, All Pets and Animal Resorts (three-way tie)
Favorite Pet Daycare
WINNER: Barbara Murray Frankfort’s Pet Sitter
RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Animal Clinic
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Tin Woof Inn
Favorite Pet Supply Store
WINNER: Feeders Supply
RUNNER-UP: Petco
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Pet Valu
Favorite Physical Therapy
WINNER: Pro-Active Therapy
RUNNER-UP: Kort
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Rehab Center at Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Favorite Private School
WINNER: The Frankfort Christian Academy
1349 U.S. Highway 421 South
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-695-0744
The Frankfort Christian Academy partners with parents to equip students with biblical truth to exemplify Christ through academics, relationships and service.
RUNNER-UP: Capital Day School
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Good Shepherd
Favorite Public School
WINNER: Franklin County High School
FCS Central Office — 190 Kings Daughters Drive #300
Frankfort, KY 40601
Mark Kopp, Superintendent
#OneTeam FCS
RUNNER-UP: Western Hills High School
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort High School
Favorite Real Estate Agency
WINNER: Bluegrass Realty & Investments
RUNNER-UP: Re/Max Commonwealth
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Next Home
Favorite Retirement/Elder Care
WINNER: Dominion Senior Living
RUNNER-UP: Morning Pointe
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ashwood Place
Favorite Roofing Company
WINNER: David Gaines Roofing
RUNNER-UP: Dynamic Restoration
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Elite Roofing
Favorite Electrican
WINNER: Hill’s Electric
RUNNER-UP: Perry Electric and AE Electric Solutions (tie)
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Wilson’s Electric
Favorite Skincare Facility
WINNER: Dermatology Associates of Frankfort
RUNNER-UP: ReNu Med Spa
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Elite Salon
Favorite Spa
WINNER: Afterglow
RUNNER-UP: ReNu Med Spa
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Beloved Salon & Spa
Favorite Storage Facility
WINNER: Self Storage Center
RUNNER-UP: Brighton Storage
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Storage Mart
Favorite Tanning Salon
WINNER: Salon del Sol
RUNNER-UP: Fit-Time for Women
Favorite Urgent Care Facility
WINNER: Kroger Little Clinic
FIRST RUNNER-UP: First Care
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Urgent Care
Favorite Family-owned Restaurant
WINNER: Thai Smile
RUNNER-UP: Casa Fiesta
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Aranda’s
Favorite New Restaurant
WINNER: Trifecta BBQ
RUNNER-UP: Main Street Diner
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Koi Express
Favorite Veterinary Clinic
WINNER: Frankfort Animal Clinic
1045 U.S. 127 South
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-9611
We understand that your pets are an important part of your life. Our highly trained staff will treat you and your pets with professionalism and courtesy while providing you with the very best veterinary care available. Our full-service practice offers a variety of services intended to promote your pet’s overall health and longevity. It is our privilege to care for you and your pets for over 50 years, so call today to learn about our services or schedule an appointment.
RUNNER-UP: All Pets Veterinary Clinic
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Animal Medical Clinic
Favorite Place to Work
WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union
RUNNER-UP: All Pets Veterinary Clinic
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Favorite New Business
WINNER: Benjamin’s Flowers & Gifts
RUNNER-UP: ALDI
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Quality Nutrition
Favorite Pest Control
WINNER: Burrell’s Pest Control
RUNNER-UP: Little Hawk Exterminating
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Moore’s Frankfort Chemical
Favorite Business
WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union
RUNNER-UP: All Pets Veterinary Clinic
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Burrell’s Pest Control
Hometown Hot Spots
Favorite Appliance Store
WINNER: Joey’s Maytag Appliance
RUNNER-UP: Burch’s Appliance
Favorite Art Gallery
WINNER: Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art
RUNNER-UP: Jessie’s Art Gallery
SECOND RUNNER-UP: White Cat Studio
Favorite Asian Restaurant
WINNER: Thai Smile
RUNNER-UP: China Wok
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Mai Saigon
Favorite Auto Dealership
WINNER: Select Auto
RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Toyota
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Crossroads Ford
Favorite Auto Detail Shop
WINNER: Unique Mobile Detail
RUNNER-UP: Final Touch
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bud’s Detail
Favorite Auto Parts Store
WINNER: Advance Auto Parts
RUNNER-UP: Auto Zone
SECOND RUNNER-UP: O’Reilly Auto Parts
Favorite Bakery
WINNER: Poppy’s Bakery
Wilkinson Blvd.
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-8889
A Passion for Doughnuts. Our secret is “quality of love.” We are a locally owned, family business. Every day, at the break of dawn, we hand roll with a lot of passion, our doughnut dough that our customers have come to know and love. We value quality over quantity and pride ourselves in making the best doughnuts and creating an assortment of flavors that we know are the best in town.
RUNNER-UP: B’s Bakery
Favorite Bar
WINNER: Rose’s Pub
RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Capital Cellars
Favorite BBQ
WINNER: Staxx
RUNNER-UP: Trifecta
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Community Que Food Truck
Favorite Bookstore
WINNER: Poor Richard’s Bookstore
RUNNER-UP: Paul Sawyier Public Library Bookstore
Favorite Burger
WINNER: Cliffside Diner
RUNNER-UP: Benson Valley Marina
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main
Favorite Car Wash
WINNER: Fast Freddy’s
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Rose’s Car Wash
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Express Car Wash
Favorite Cocktail
WINNER: Margarita @ Garcia’s
RUNNER-UP: Blueberry Margarita @ Bourbon on Main
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Aperol Spritzer @ Serafini
Favorite Dance Studio
WINNER: Capital City Dance Studio
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-226-3399
Frankfort’s time-honored dance school. For 51 years, Capital City Dance Studio has provided quality dance instruction in a fun and enjoyable environment for the young people of Frankfort and surrounding areas. Our wide variety of classes includes professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and gymnastics. Lessons are available for all children, both boys and girls from 2 to 18 years of age. We have a number of locations and a variety of class selections and times to meet your child’s level and interest as well as your family’s needs. Established by Gina Tincher in 1969, Capital City Dance Studio has grown to become one of the largest dance studios in Kentucky. Now owned and operated by Gina’s daughter, Laurie Tincher Meyer, the studio’s teaching staff seeks to make dance fun, energizing, entertaining and educational for every student.
RUNNER-UP: Ky. Dance Academy
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort School of Ballet
Favorite Diner
WINNER: Cliffside
RUNNER-UP: Office Pub & Deli
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Rick’s White Light
Favorite Event Venue
WINNER: The Foundry
RUNNER-UP: The Elizabeth
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Grand Theatre
Favorite Florist
WINNER: Tingle’s Riverview Florist
RUNNER-UP: Benjamin’s Flowers & Gifts
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bloom Floral Design
Favorite Annual Event
WINNER: WesBanco/Downtown Frankfort Inc. Summer Concert Series
RUNNER-UP: Downtown Frankfort Inc. Candlelight Tour
SECOND RUNNER-UP: YMCA Black Cat Chase
Favorite Furniture/Home Furnishing Store
WINNER: Home Again Consignment
RUNNER-UP: Fitzpatrick’s Furniture
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ky. Recharmed Market
Favorite Golf Course
WINNER: Juniper Hill Golf Course
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Lakeview Golf Course
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Country Club
Favorite Grocery Store
WINNER: Kroger
RUNNER-UP: ALDI
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Save-A-Lot
Favorite Happy Hour
WINNER: Casa Fiesta
RUNNER-UP: Rose’s Pub
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Sig Luscher
Favorite Hardware Store
WINNER: Lyon’s Do-It-Best
Favorite Italian Restaurant
WINNER: DaVinci’s
RUNNER-UP: Linney’s
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Serafini
Favorite Jewelry Store
WINNER: Classic Gold Master Jewelers
RUNNER-UP: Glitterati
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Wooldridge Jewelers
Favorite Kentucky Hot Brown
WINNER: Gibby’s
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Linney’s
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Serafini
Favorite Local Tourist Attraction
WINNER: Buffalo Trace
RUNNER-UP: Canoe Kentucky
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Liberty Hall
Favorite Winery
WINNER: Prodigy Vineyards & Winery
RUNNER-UP: Elk Creek
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Lover’s Leap
Favorite Lunch Special
WINNER: Gibby’s
RUNNER-UP: China Wok
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Aranda’s
Favorite Mexican Restaurant
WINNER: Casa Fiesta
RUNNER-UP: Aranda’s
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garcia’s
Favorite Park
WINNER: Cove Spring
RUNNER-UP: Juniper Hill
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Lakeview
Favorite Patio/AlFresco Dining
WINNER: Riverboat Grill
RUNNER-UP: Casa Fiesta
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main
Favorite Pharmacy
WINNER: Capital Pharmacy
RUNNER-UP: Hometown Pharmacy
Favorite Pizza
WINNER: DaVinci’s
RUNNER-UP: Buddy’s
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Pizza Inn
Favorite Place for a Date Night
WINNERS: Sig Luscher
RUNNER-UP: Serafini
SECOND RUNNER-UP: The Stave
Favorite Place to Drink Bourbon
WINNER: Bourbon on Main
RUNNER-UP: Capital Cellars
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Serafini
Favorite Place to Grab Dessert
WINNER: Hoggy’s Ice Cream
RUNNER-UP: B’s Bakery
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Baskin Robbins
Favorite Place to Have a Glass of Wine
WINNER: Capital Cellars
RUNNER-UP: Prodigy
Favorite Place to Hear Live Music
WINNER: WesBanco/Downtown Frankfort Inc., Summer Concert Series
RUNNER-UP: Miguel’s
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main
Favorite Place to Watch the Game on TV
WINNER: Office Pub & Deli
RUNNER-UP: Goodwood Brewing
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Sig Luscher
Favorite Seafood
WINNER: Jim’s Seafood
RUNNER-UP: Ginza
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garcia’s
Favorite Place for a Beer
WINNER: Sig Luscher
RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main
SECOND RUNNER-UP: West Sixth Farm
Favorite Steakhouse
WINNER: Cattleman’s Roadhouse
RUNNER-UP: Serafini
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garcia’s
Favorite Sushi
WINNER: Ginza
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Kroger
Favorite Place to Get Wings
WINNER: Staxx
FIRST RUNNER-UP: Pizza Inn
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Office Pub & Deli
Favorite Shoe Store
WINNER: Page’s
Favorite Thrift Store/Flea Market/Antique Store
WINNER: New Leash on Life
RUNNER-UP: Peddler’s Mall
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Home Again
Favorite Tire Store
WINNER: Douglas Wheel Alignment & Tires
RUNNER-UP: Fastrax
SECOND RUNNER-UP: C&M Tire
Favorite Place to Buy Wine/Liquor
WINNER: Capital Cellars
RUNNER-UP: Red Dot Wine & Spirits
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ocean Breeze
Frankfort’s Finest
Favorite Accountant
WINNER: David Harrod — Harrod & Associates
RUNNER-UP: Greg Miklavcic — Charles T. Mitchell
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ryan Moore — Charles T. Mitchell
Favorite Auctioneer
WINNER: Greg Howard — Greg Howard Auction
RUNNER-UP: Trey Greenwell — Greenwell Auction
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Glenn Birdwhistell — Birdwhistell Perry Auctions
Favorite Attorney
WINNER: Michael L. Hawkins, Esq.
420 Ann Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-223-3459
The lawyer you choose does make a difference. Michael L. Hawkins is a Frankfort native, and over his career he has developed a network of professional contacts with judges, prosecutors and other officials that will help you obtain the legal outcome you’re seeking.
RUNNER-UP: Whitney True-Lawson — True Guarnieri Ayer
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bill Ayer — True Guarnieri Ayer
Favorite Barber
WINNER: Jay Bates — Big Daddy’s Hair Salon
RUNNER-UP: Moe Shands — Moe Shands Barbershop
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Jay Bates — Charlie Long (deceased) — Eastwood Barbershop
Favorite Bartender
WINNER: Carlos Ceballos — Serafini
RUNNER-UP: Buddy Griffin — Office Pub & Deli
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Alexis Newton — O’Charley’s
Favorite Car Salesman
WINNER: Dan Bevington — Select Auto
RUNNER-UP: Skeet Tuttle — Frankfort Toyota
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Anthony Purvis — EZ Car Connection
Favorite Caterer
WINNER: Beth Carter — B’s Bakery and Fork, Knife & Spoon
RUNNER-UP: Teresa/Sara — 3 Peas in a Pod
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Terri Sullivan — Terri’s at Glen Willis
Favorite Chef
WINNER: Beth Carter — The Elizabeth and B’s Bakery
RUNNER-UP: Brian DeVore — Capital Plaza Hotel
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Jeff at Serafini
Favorite Dance Instructor
WINNER: Amanda Whites — Ky. Dance Academy
RUNNER-UP: Casey Tillett — Capital City Dance
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Kayla Fallis — Capital City Dance
Favorite Dentist
WINNER: Will Renshaw — Burch Court Dental
RUNNER-UP: Steven Wix — Burch Court Dental
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Valerie Edmonds — Edmonds Dental
Favorite Developer
WINNER: Taylor Marshall
RUNNER-UP: Chad Peach
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Art VanHouten
Favorite Elected Official
WINNER: Chris Quire
RUNNER-UP: Rep. Derrick Graham
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Kellie Lang
Favorite Electrician
WINNER: Scott Perry — Perry Electric
RUNNER-UP: Mark Wilson — Wilson Electric
SECOND RUNNER UP: Chad Hill — Hill’s Electric
Favorite Family Physician
WINNER: Dr. Evan Dicken — East Side Family Medicine
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Allen Haddix — East Side Family Medicine
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Stephen Crum — Capital Family Physicians
Favorite Financial Planner
WINNER: Layne Wilkerson — Wilkerson Financial
RUNNER-UP: Tommy Current — Raymond James
SECOND RUNNER-UP: John Hibbard — Edward Jones
Favorite Hair Stylist
WINNER: Casey Tillett — Steel Magnolias
RUNNER-UP: Amber Bryant — Afterglow Salon
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Christina Southworth — Classic Hair & Nails
Favorite High School Athlete
WINNER: Macy Dungan — Frankfort High School
RUNNER-UP: Connor Purvis – Western Hills High School
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garrett Clark — Western Hills High School
Favorite Insurance Agent
WINNER: Erika Hancock — State Farm
RUNNER-UP: Amy Sturm-Chambers — Strum Insurance
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frank Goins — Franklin Goins Insurance
Favorite Interior Designer
WINNERS: Ben Lee
RUNNER-UP: Lori Johnson
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Lynn Lewis
Favorite Law Enforcement Official
WINNER: Chris Quire — Sheriff
RUNNER-UP: Zack Rivers — FPD
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dusty Bowman — FPD
Favorite Local Character
WINNER: Mr. Froggy
RUNNER-UP: Russ Hatter
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Mindy Greenwell
Favorite Famous Resident
WINNER: J.T. Riddle
RUNNER-UP: Will Chase
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Russ Hatter
Favorite Massage Therapist
WINNER: Alicia New — Fit-Time for Women
RUNNER-UP: Kristie Ziegler — Elle Salon
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Megan Huff — Euphoria Wellness
Favorite Mechanic
WINNER: David Toles — David Toles Auto Pro
RUNNER-UP: Avilo Fernandez — Select Auto
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Drew Jackson — Frankfort Auto
Favorite Musician
WINNER: Chris Fallis
RUNNER-UP: Andy Palmer
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Grayson Thurman
Favorite Nail Technician
WINNER: Missy Perkins — Salon de Sol
RUNNER-UP: J.J. Landrum — Afterglow
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Robin Olds — Nail-Time
Favorite Nurse
WINNER: Angel Kennedy — Frankfort Regional Medical Center
RUNNER-UP: Erin Bryant — Frankfort Regional Medical Center
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Niki Jones and Rita Taylor (Tie) — Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Favorite OB-GYN
WINNER: Angela Saxena — Womens Care of the Bluegrass
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Stephen Hall — Women’s Care of the Bluegrass
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Amanda Hess — Women’s Care of the Bluegrass
Favorite Optometrist/Ophthalmologist
WINNER: Dr. Paula Hoover — Walmart
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Stallard — Vision First
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Caroline Munson — Dr. Black’s Eye Care
Favorite Orthodontist
WINNER: Dr. Craig Wiggins
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Clark D. Cash
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Shackelton — Family Dental
Favorite Pastor
WINNER: Todd Lester — Forks of Elkhorn Baptist
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Phil Hill — First United Methodist Church
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Mike Colston — Memorial Baptist
Favorite Pediatrician
WINNER: Dr. Bob Blair, Retired
RUNNER-UP: Brad Chase — Norton
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Shalash — Norton
Favorite Personal Trainer
WINNER: Dale Robinson — Guru Fitness
RUNNER-UP: Tara Linney — Fit-Time for Women
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Jalen Menefee
Favorite Pet Groomer
WINNER: Amanda Carmack — Plush Puppies
RUNNER-UP: Linda Boileau — Pink Paws Groom Shop
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Kim LeCompte
Favorite Photographer
WINNER: Stephanie Wallace — B# Photography
RUNNER-UP: Jessica Moore
SECOND RUNNER-UP: David Hargis — Hargis Photography
Favorite Plumber
Joe Hancock, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling
417 West Second St.
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-2213
Our family serving your family for over 100 years.
In the late 1800s, Charles Whitehead started a plumbing business in the back of a grocery store in Frankfort located on St. Clair St. near the present day location of the Franklin County Courthouse. The business thrived, primarily for two reasons: residents throughout Frankfort and the surrounding area came to trust Whitehead Plumbing and the use of indoor plumbing was growing during this time. In the 1930s Charles Hancock began working for Mr. Whitehead and in the 1940s, he purchased it and renamed the business Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Since then, various family members have owned and been involved. More than 100 years later, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is now owned and operated by Charles’ son Pat and his grandson, Joe. That’s why we can truly say “our family has been serving your family for over 100 years.”
RUNNER-UP: Mike Baker — Baker Plumbing
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Larry Monroe — Monroe Plumbing
Favorite Principal
WINNER: Greg Roush — Western Hills High School
RUNNER-UP: Jennifer Perkins — Collins Lane Elementary
SECOND RUNNER-UP: John Lyons — Frankfort High School
Favorite Professor
WINNER: Dr. Gashaw Lake — KSU
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Mira Merlino — KSU
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Wilfred Riley — KSU
Favorite Real Estate Agent
WINNER: Taylor Marshall Re/Max Commonwealth
RUNNER-UP: Mike Barnes — Keller Williams
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Joe Johnson — Bluegrass Realty & Investments
Favorite Teacher
WINNER: Terry Johnson — Franklin County High School
RUNNER-UP: Stephanie Wallace — Western Hills High School
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Sherry Smith — Franklin County High School
Favorite CPR Instructor
WINNER: Sabrina James — Health and Safety Ark
RUNNER-UP: Alice Wickman
Favorite Veterinarian
Dr. Stephanie Kennedy — Frankfort Animal Clinic
1045 U.S. 127 South
Frankfort, KY 40601
502-227-9611
We understand that your pets are an important part of your life. Our highly trained staff will treat you and your pets with professionalism and courtesy while providing you with the very best veterinary care available. Our full-service practice offers a variety of services intended to promote your pet’s overall health and longevity. It is our privilege to care for you and your pets for over 50 years, so call today to learn about our services or schedule an appointment.
RUNNER-UP: Dr. Clint Bevins – Animal Medical Center
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Denis King — Frankfort Veterinary Clinic
Favorite High School Athletic Coach
WINNER: Joey Thacker — Franklin County High School
RUNNER-UP: Craig Foley — Frankfort High School
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Eddie James — Franklin County High School
Favorite Middle School Athletic Coach
WINNER: Tim Courtney — Capital Day
RUNNER-UP: Amy Dungan — Frankfort Middle
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Stephanie Starkey — Frankfort Middle
Favorite Youth/Recreational League Coach
WINNER: Eddie Davis — Frankfort Youth Football League
RUNNER-UP: Justin Tuttle — YMCA
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Chris Douglas — YMCA
Favorite Woodworker
WINNER: Tim Wylie — Wylie Woodworking
RUNNER-UP: Shea Sparrow — Sparrow Wood Works
SECOND RUNNER-UP: Rob (Rabbit) Kirkman — 3 Elements Design
