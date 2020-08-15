FRN-081420-C01.jpg

The results are in! Check out your Frankfort’s Faves for 2020. You chose winners in each of three categories: Frankfort’s Finest, Hometown Hotspot and At Your Service. You will find voters’ favorite eating, drinking, shopping, service providers, and so much more. Scroll through and see who you picked as your favorites or maybe even discover something new!

 

At your service

 

Favorite A/C & Heating

 

WINNER: Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

417 West Second St.

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-2213

www.whiteheadhancock.com

Our family serving your family for over 100 years.

In the late 1800s, Charles Whitehead started a plumbing business in the back of a grocery store in Frankfort located on St. Clair St. near the present day location of the Franklin County Courthouse. The business thrived, primarily for two reasons: residents throughout Frankfort and the surrounding area came to trust Whitehead Plumbing and the use of indoor plumbing was growing during this time. In the 1930’s Charles Hancock began working for Mr. Whitehead and in the 1940’s, he purchased it and renamed the business Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Since then, various family members have owned and been involved. More than 100 years later, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is now owned and operated by Charles’ son Pat and his grandson, Joe. That’s why we can truly say “our family has been serving your family for over 100 years.”

RUNNER-UP: Noel Clayton Heating & Cooling 

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Phillips & Sons 

 

Favorite Accounting Firm

 

WINNER: Charles T. Mitchell

RUNNER-UP: Harrod & Associates

SECOND RUNNER-UP: John Avent, CPA

 

Favorite Auto Body Repair

 

WINNER: J.B. Long & Son

RUNNER-UP: Scotty Dunn’s Custom Body Shop

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bullock’s Body Shop

 

Favorite Auto Service Provider

 

WINNER: David Toles Auto Pro

RUNNER-UP: Select Auto

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Toyota

 

Favorite Bank/Credit Union

 

WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union 

RUNNER-UP: Expree Credit Union

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Traditional Bank

 

Favorite Barbershop

 

WINNER: Big Daddy’s Hair Emporium

RUNNER-UP: Cuttin’ Heads Up

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Hairy Business

 

 

Favorite Carpet Cleaning Service

 

WINNER: Comley’s Carpet Cleaning

RUNNER-UP: Joey’s Best Carpet Care

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Capital Carpet Cleaning

 

Favorite Chiropractic Clinic

 

WINNER: Frankfort Chiropractic

RUNNER-UP: LiveWell Chiropractic

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Align Your Spine

 

Favorite Day Care

 

WINNER: Wesley Center Day School

RUNNER-UP: The Learning Tree Academy

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Little Lamb Preschool

 

Favorite Dental Clinic

 

WINNER: Burch Court Dental

RUNNER-UP: Family Dental Center

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Edmonds Dental

 

Favorite Eye Care 

 

WINNER: VisionFirst

312 Leonardwood Dr.

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-875-3050

www.visionfirsteyecare.com

Providing Exceptional Eye Care Since 1955. VisionFirst opened its doors in 1955 under the name Louisville Optical. At that time, the company was a wholesale optical outlet for Monfried Optical. Dr. Rod Rallo purchased the company in 1987 and expanded his optometric practice and moved the location to Poplar Level Road in Louisville.  Since then, through strategic partnerships, VisionFirst has aligned itself with the finest eye doctors in the region. VisionFirst now has 16 convenient locations throughout Kentuckiana that serve thousands of patients who trust their eye care needs to VisionFirst. Since 2005, VisionFirst has expanded, remodeled or moved many of its offices to be able to offer the latest in diagnostic equipment allowing our doctors to provide patients the latest in eye care technology.

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Paula Hoover Vision — Walmart

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Eye Center

 

Favorite Funeral Home

 

WINNER: Harrod Brothers Funeral Home

312 Washington Street

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-4526

www.harrodbrothers.com

Our foundation has been built on the dedication to provide services of excellence, honest guidance with planning details, and a shoulder to lean on during difficult times.

RUNNER-UP: Rogers Funeral Home   

SECOND RUNNER-UP: LeCompte Johnson

 

Favorite Gymnastics/Tumbling

 

WINNER: Capital City Dance Studio

Frankfort, KY 40601

502-226-3399

www.capitalcitydancestudio.com

Frankfort’s time-honored dance school. For 51 years, Capital City Dance Studio has provided quality dance instruction in a fun and enjoyable environment for the young people of Frankfort and surrounding areas. Our wide variety of classes includes professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and gymnastics.  Lessons are available for all children, both boys and girls from 2 to 18 years of age. We have a number of locations and a variety of class selections and times to meet your child’s level and interest as well as your family’s needs. Established by Gina Tincher in 1969, Capital City Dance Studio has grown to become one of the largest dance studios in Kentucky. Now owned and operated by Gina’s daughter, Laurie Tincher Meyer, the studio’s teaching staff seeks to make dance fun, energizing, entertaining and educational for every student.

RUNNER UP: Kentucky Gem Cats

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Element Allstars

 

Favorite Gym/Fitness Studio

 

WINNER: Guru Fitness

RUNNER-UP: Fit-Time for Women

SECOND RUNNER-UP: YMCA

 

Favorite Hair Salon

 

WINNER: Afterglow Salon

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Steel Magnolias

SECOND RUNNER-UP: A+ Salon

 

Favorite Hearing Aid Center

 

WINNER: Miracle Ear

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Beltone

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Audibel

 

Favorite Hotel

 

WINNER: Capital Plaza Hotel

RUNNER-UP: Hampton Inn

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Holiday Inn Express

 

Favorite Insurance Agency/Company

 

WINNER: Sturm Insurance

RUNNER-UP: Chenault & Hoge

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Franklin Insurance

 

Favorite Investment Services Firm

 

WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union

RUNNER-UP: Charles T. Mitchell

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Wilkerson Financial

 

Favorite Landscape/Lawn Service Company

 

WINNER: Inside Out Design

RUNNER-UP: Al’s Complete Lawn Care

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Earth & Stone Works

 

Favorite Martial Arts Studio

 

WINNER: Frankfort Martial Arts

RUNNER-UP: Capital City Martial Arts

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Christian Martial Arts

 

Favorite Medical Facility

 

WINNER: Capital Medical Group 

RUNNER-UP: East Side Family Medicine

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Regional Medical Center

 

Favorite Mortgage Provider

 

WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union

RUNNER-UP: Stockton Mortgage

SECOND RUNNER-UP: First Federal Savings Bank

 

Favorite Moving Company

 

WINNER: William H.H. Johnson Moving & Storage

 

Favorite Nail Salon

 

WINNER: Paradise Nails

RUNNER-UP: J.R. Nails and L.A. Nails (tie)

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Pretty Nails

 

Favorite Office Supply

 

WINNER: Cardinal Office360° 

576 East Main Street, Frankfort, KY 40601

502.875.3300

www.cardinaloffice.com

Discover the Difference

Quality office products, great prices and professional services for every part of a productive business

Cardinal Office360° Experience

Services, expertise and support you need to run your business efficiently & effectively. Thank You Frankfort for voting us your Favorite Office Supply Store again this year! Family owned & operated for more than 65 years, we’re proud to deliver the supplies & furniture you need with the friendly, local,hometown service you know.

 

Favorite Plumber

 

WINNER: Joe Hancock, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

417 West Second St.

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-2213

www.whiteheadhancock.com

Our family serving your family for over 100 years.

In the late 1800s, Charles Whitehead started a plumbing business in the back of a grocery store in Frankfort located on St. Clair St. near the present day location of the Franklin County Courthouse. The business thrived, primarily for two reasons: residents throughout Frankfort and the surrounding area came to trust Whitehead Plumbing and the use of indoor plumbing was growing during this time. In the 1930s Charles Hancock began working for Mr. Whitehead and in the 1940s, he purchased it and renamed the business Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Since then, various family members have owned and been involved.  More than 100 years later, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is now owned and operated by Charles’ son Pat and his grandson, Joe. That’s why we can truly say “our family has been serving your family for over 100 years.”

RUNNER-UP: Mike Baker Plumbing

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Next Generation

 

Favorite Non-Profit

 

WINNER: Franklin County Humane Society

RUNNER-UP: L.I.F.E. House for Animals

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Capital City Activity Center

 

Favorite Pet Boarding

 

WINNER: Frankfort Animal Clinic

1045 U.S. 127 South

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-9611

www.frankfortanimalclinic.com

We understand that your pets are an important part of your life. Our highly trained staff will treat you and your pets with professionalism and courtesy while providing you with the very best veterinary care available. Our full-service practice offers a variety of services intended to promote your pet’s overall health and longevity. It is our privilege to care for you and your pets for over 50 years, so call today to learn about our services or schedule an appointment.

RUNNER-UP: Tin Woof Inn

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Cornerstone, All Pets and Animal Resorts (three-way tie)

 

Favorite Pet Daycare

 

WINNER: Barbara Murray Frankfort’s Pet Sitter

RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Animal Clinic

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Tin Woof Inn

 

Favorite Pet Supply Store

 

WINNER: Feeders Supply

RUNNER-UP: Petco

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Pet Valu

 

Favorite Physical Therapy

 

WINNER: Pro-Active Therapy

RUNNER-UP: Kort

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Rehab Center at Frankfort Regional Medical Center

 

Favorite Private School

 

WINNER: The Frankfort Christian Academy

1349 U.S. Highway 421 South

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-695-0744

www.frankfortchristian.org

The Frankfort Christian Academy partners with parents to equip students with biblical truth to exemplify Christ through academics, relationships and service.

RUNNER-UP: Capital Day School

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Good Shepherd

 

Favorite Public School

 

WINNER: Franklin County High School

FCS Central Office — 190 Kings Daughters Drive #300

Frankfort, KY  40601

www.franklin.kyschools.us

Mark Kopp, Superintendent

#OneTeam FCS

RUNNER-UP: Western Hills High School

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort High School

 

Favorite Real Estate Agency

 

WINNER: Bluegrass Realty & Investments

RUNNER-UP: Re/Max Commonwealth

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Next Home

 

Favorite Retirement/Elder Care

 

WINNER: Dominion Senior Living

RUNNER-UP: Morning Pointe

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ashwood Place

 

Favorite Roofing Company

 

WINNER: David Gaines Roofing

RUNNER-UP: Dynamic Restoration

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Elite Roofing

 

Favorite Electrican

 

WINNER: Hill’s Electric

RUNNER-UP: Perry Electric and AE Electric Solutions (tie) 

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Wilson’s Electric

 

Favorite Skincare Facility

 

WINNER: Dermatology Associates of Frankfort

RUNNER-UP: ReNu Med Spa

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Elite Salon

 

Favorite Spa

 

WINNER: Afterglow

RUNNER-UP: ReNu Med Spa

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Beloved Salon & Spa

 

Favorite Storage Facility

 

WINNER: Self Storage Center

RUNNER-UP: Brighton Storage

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Storage Mart

 

Favorite Tanning Salon

 

WINNER: Salon del Sol

RUNNER-UP: Fit-Time for Women

 

Favorite Urgent Care Facility

 

WINNER: Kroger Little Clinic

FIRST RUNNER-UP: First Care

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Urgent Care

 

Favorite Family-owned Restaurant

 

WINNER: Thai Smile

RUNNER-UP: Casa Fiesta

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Aranda’s

 

Favorite New Restaurant

 

WINNER: Trifecta BBQ

RUNNER-UP: Main Street Diner

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Koi Express

 

Favorite Veterinary Clinic

 

WINNER: Frankfort Animal Clinic

1045 U.S. 127 South

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-9611

www.frankfortanimalclinic.com

We understand that your pets are an important part of your life. Our highly trained staff will treat you and your pets with professionalism and courtesy while providing you with the very best veterinary care available. Our full-service practice offers a variety of services intended to promote your pet’s overall health and longevity. It is our privilege to care for you and your pets for over 50 years, so call today to learn about our services or schedule an appointment.

RUNNER-UP: All Pets Veterinary Clinic

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Animal Medical Clinic

 

Favorite Place to Work

 

WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union

RUNNER-UP: All Pets Veterinary Clinic

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Regional Medical Center

 

Favorite New Business

 

WINNER: Benjamin’s Flowers & Gifts

RUNNER-UP: ALDI

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Quality Nutrition

 

Favorite Pest Control

 

WINNER: Burrell’s Pest Control

RUNNER-UP: Little Hawk Exterminating

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Moore’s Frankfort Chemical

 

Favorite Business

 

WINNER: Commonwealth Credit Union

RUNNER-UP: All Pets Veterinary Clinic

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Burrell’s Pest Control

 

Hometown Hot Spots

 

Favorite Appliance Store

 

WINNER: Joey’s Maytag Appliance

RUNNER-UP: Burch’s Appliance

 

Favorite Art Gallery

 

WINNER: Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art

RUNNER-UP: Jessie’s Art Gallery

SECOND RUNNER-UP: White Cat Studio

 

Favorite Asian Restaurant

 

WINNER: Thai Smile

RUNNER-UP: China Wok

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Mai Saigon

 

Favorite Auto Dealership

 

WINNER: Select Auto

RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Toyota

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Crossroads Ford

 

Favorite Auto Detail Shop

 

WINNER: Unique Mobile Detail

RUNNER-UP: Final Touch

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bud’s Detail

 

Favorite Auto Parts Store

 

WINNER: Advance Auto Parts

RUNNER-UP: Auto Zone

SECOND RUNNER-UP: O’Reilly Auto Parts

 

Favorite Bakery

 

WINNER: Poppy’s Bakery

Wilkinson Blvd.

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-8889

www.poppysbakery.com

A Passion for Doughnuts. Our secret is “quality of love.” We are a locally owned, family business. Every day, at the break of dawn, we hand roll with a lot of passion, our doughnut dough that our customers have come to know and love. We value quality over quantity and pride ourselves in making the best doughnuts and creating an assortment of flavors that we know are the best in town.

RUNNER-UP: B’s Bakery

 

Favorite Bar

 

WINNER: Rose’s Pub

RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Capital Cellars

 

Favorite BBQ

 

WINNER: Staxx

RUNNER-UP: Trifecta

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Community Que Food Truck

 

Favorite Bookstore

 

WINNER: Poor Richard’s Bookstore

RUNNER-UP: Paul Sawyier Public Library Bookstore

 

Favorite Burger

 

WINNER: Cliffside Diner

RUNNER-UP: Benson Valley Marina 

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main

 

Favorite Car Wash

 

WINNER: Fast Freddy’s

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Rose’s Car Wash

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Express Car Wash

 

Favorite Cocktail

 

WINNER: Margarita @ Garcia’s

RUNNER-UP: Blueberry Margarita @ Bourbon on Main

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Aperol Spritzer @ Serafini

 

Favorite Dance Studio

 

WINNER: Capital City Dance Studio

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-226-3399

www.capitalcitydancestudio.com

Frankfort’s time-honored dance school. For 51 years, Capital City Dance Studio has provided quality dance instruction in a fun and enjoyable environment for the young people of Frankfort and surrounding areas. Our wide variety of classes includes professional instruction in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and gymnastics.  Lessons are available for all children, both boys and girls from 2 to 18 years of age. We have a number of locations and a variety of class selections and times to meet your child’s level and interest as well as your family’s needs. Established by Gina Tincher in 1969, Capital City Dance Studio has grown to become one of the largest dance studios in Kentucky. Now owned and operated by Gina’s daughter, Laurie Tincher Meyer, the studio’s teaching staff seeks to make dance fun, energizing, entertaining and educational for every student.

RUNNER-UP: Ky. Dance Academy

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort School of Ballet

 

Favorite Diner

 

WINNER: Cliffside

RUNNER-UP: Office Pub & Deli

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Rick’s White Light

 

Favorite Event Venue

 

WINNER: The Foundry

RUNNER-UP: The Elizabeth

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Grand Theatre

 

Favorite Florist

 

WINNER: Tingle’s Riverview Florist

RUNNER-UP: Benjamin’s Flowers & Gifts

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bloom Floral Design

 

Favorite Annual Event

 

WINNER: WesBanco/Downtown Frankfort Inc. Summer Concert Series

RUNNER-UP: Downtown Frankfort Inc. Candlelight Tour

SECOND RUNNER-UP: YMCA Black Cat Chase

 

Favorite Furniture/Home Furnishing Store

 

WINNER: Home Again Consignment

RUNNER-UP: Fitzpatrick’s Furniture

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ky. Recharmed Market

 

Favorite Golf Course

 

WINNER: Juniper Hill Golf Course

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Lakeview Golf Course 

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frankfort Country Club

 

Favorite Grocery Store

 

WINNER: Kroger

RUNNER-UP: ALDI

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Save-A-Lot

 

Favorite Happy Hour

 

WINNER: Casa Fiesta

RUNNER-UP: Rose’s Pub

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Sig Luscher

 

Favorite Hardware Store

 

WINNER: Lyon’s Do-It-Best

 

Favorite Italian Restaurant

 

WINNER: DaVinci’s

RUNNER-UP: Linney’s

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Serafini

 

Favorite Jewelry Store

 

WINNER: Classic Gold Master Jewelers

RUNNER-UP: Glitterati

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Wooldridge Jewelers 

 

Favorite Kentucky Hot Brown

 

WINNER: Gibby’s

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Linney’s

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Serafini

 

Favorite Local Tourist Attraction

 

WINNER: Buffalo Trace

RUNNER-UP: Canoe Kentucky

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Liberty Hall

 

Favorite Winery

 

WINNER: Prodigy Vineyards & Winery

RUNNER-UP: Elk Creek

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Lover’s Leap

 

Favorite Lunch Special

 

WINNER: Gibby’s

RUNNER-UP: China Wok

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Aranda’s

 

Favorite Mexican Restaurant

 

WINNER: Casa Fiesta

RUNNER-UP: Aranda’s

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garcia’s

 

Favorite Park

 

WINNER: Cove Spring

RUNNER-UP: Juniper Hill

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Lakeview

 

Favorite Patio/AlFresco Dining

 

WINNER: Riverboat Grill

RUNNER-UP: Casa Fiesta

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main

 

Favorite Pharmacy

 

WINNER: Capital Pharmacy

RUNNER-UP: Hometown Pharmacy

 

Favorite Pizza

 

WINNER: DaVinci’s

RUNNER-UP: Buddy’s

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Pizza Inn

 

Favorite Place for a Date Night

 

WINNERS: Sig Luscher

RUNNER-UP: Serafini

SECOND RUNNER-UP: The Stave

 

Favorite Place to Drink Bourbon

 

WINNER: Bourbon on Main

RUNNER-UP: Capital Cellars

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Serafini

 

Favorite Place to Grab Dessert

 

WINNER: Hoggy’s Ice Cream

RUNNER-UP: B’s Bakery

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Baskin Robbins

 

Favorite Place to Have a Glass of Wine

 

WINNER: Capital Cellars

RUNNER-UP: Prodigy

 

Favorite Place to Hear Live Music

 

WINNER: WesBanco/Downtown Frankfort Inc., Summer Concert Series

RUNNER-UP: Miguel’s

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main

 

Favorite Place to Watch the Game on TV

 

WINNER: Office Pub & Deli

RUNNER-UP: Goodwood Brewing

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Sig Luscher

 

Favorite Seafood

 

WINNER: Jim’s Seafood

RUNNER-UP: Ginza

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garcia’s

 

Favorite Place for a Beer

 

WINNER: Sig Luscher

RUNNER-UP: Bourbon on Main

SECOND RUNNER-UP: West Sixth Farm

 

Favorite Steakhouse

 

WINNER: Cattleman’s Roadhouse

RUNNER-UP: Serafini

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garcia’s

 

Favorite Sushi

 

WINNER: Ginza

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Kroger

 

Favorite Place to Get Wings

 

WINNER: Staxx

FIRST RUNNER-UP: Pizza Inn

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Office Pub & Deli

 

Favorite Shoe Store

 

WINNER: Page’s

 

Favorite Thrift Store/Flea Market/Antique Store

 

WINNER: New Leash on Life

RUNNER-UP: Peddler’s Mall

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Home Again

 

Favorite Tire Store

 

WINNER: Douglas Wheel Alignment & Tires

  RUNNER-UP: Fastrax

SECOND RUNNER-UP: C&M Tire

 

Favorite Place to Buy Wine/Liquor

 

WINNER: Capital Cellars

RUNNER-UP: Red Dot Wine & Spirits

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ocean Breeze

 

Frankfort’s Finest

 

Favorite Accountant

 

WINNER: David Harrod — Harrod & Associates 

RUNNER-UP: Greg Miklavcic — Charles T. Mitchell

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Ryan Moore — Charles T. Mitchell

 

Favorite Auctioneer

 

WINNER: Greg Howard — Greg Howard Auction

RUNNER-UP: Trey Greenwell — Greenwell Auction

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Glenn Birdwhistell — Birdwhistell Perry Auctions

 

Favorite Attorney

 

WINNER: Michael L. Hawkins, Esq.

420 Ann Street

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-223-3459

www.mlhlawky.com

The lawyer you choose does make a difference. Michael L. Hawkins is a Frankfort native, and over his career he has developed a network of professional contacts with judges, prosecutors and other officials that will help you obtain the legal outcome you’re seeking.

RUNNER-UP: Whitney True-Lawson — True Guarnieri Ayer

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Bill Ayer — True Guarnieri Ayer

 

Favorite Barber

 

WINNER: Jay Bates — Big Daddy’s Hair Salon 

RUNNER-UP: Moe Shands — Moe Shands Barbershop

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Jay Bates — Charlie Long (deceased) — Eastwood Barbershop

 

Favorite Bartender

 

WINNER: Carlos Ceballos — Serafini 

RUNNER-UP: Buddy Griffin — Office Pub & Deli

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Alexis Newton — O’Charley’s

 

Favorite Car Salesman

 

WINNER: Dan Bevington — Select Auto

RUNNER-UP: Skeet Tuttle — Frankfort Toyota

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Anthony Purvis — EZ Car Connection

 

Favorite Caterer

 

WINNER: Beth Carter — B’s Bakery and Fork, Knife & Spoon

RUNNER-UP: Teresa/Sara — 3 Peas in a Pod

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Terri Sullivan — Terri’s at Glen Willis

 

Favorite Chef

 

WINNER: Beth Carter — The Elizabeth and B’s Bakery

RUNNER-UP: Brian DeVore — Capital Plaza Hotel

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Jeff at Serafini

 

Favorite Dance Instructor

 

WINNER: Amanda Whites — Ky. Dance Academy

RUNNER-UP: Casey Tillett — Capital City Dance

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Kayla Fallis — Capital City Dance

 

Favorite Dentist

 

WINNER: Will Renshaw — Burch Court Dental

RUNNER-UP: Steven Wix — Burch Court Dental

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Valerie Edmonds — Edmonds Dental

 

Favorite Developer

 

WINNER: Taylor Marshall

RUNNER-UP: Chad Peach

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Art VanHouten

 

Favorite Elected Official

 

WINNER: Chris Quire

RUNNER-UP: Rep. Derrick Graham

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Kellie Lang

 

Favorite Electrician

 

WINNER: Scott Perry — Perry Electric 

RUNNER-UP: Mark Wilson — Wilson Electric

SECOND RUNNER UP: Chad Hill — Hill’s Electric

 

Favorite Family Physician

 

WINNER: Dr. Evan Dicken — East Side Family Medicine

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Allen Haddix — East Side Family Medicine

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Stephen Crum — Capital Family Physicians

 

Favorite Financial Planner

 

WINNER: Layne Wilkerson — Wilkerson Financial

RUNNER-UP: Tommy Current — Raymond James

SECOND RUNNER-UP: John Hibbard — Edward Jones 

 

Favorite Hair Stylist

 

WINNER: Casey Tillett — Steel Magnolias

RUNNER-UP: Amber Bryant — Afterglow Salon

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Christina Southworth — Classic Hair & Nails

 

Favorite High School Athlete

 

WINNER: Macy Dungan — Frankfort High School

RUNNER-UP: Connor Purvis – Western Hills High School

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Garrett Clark — Western Hills High School

 

Favorite Insurance Agent

 

WINNER: Erika Hancock — State Farm

RUNNER-UP: Amy Sturm-Chambers — Strum Insurance

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Frank Goins — Franklin Goins Insurance

 

Favorite Interior Designer

 

WINNERS: Ben Lee

RUNNER-UP: Lori Johnson

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Lynn Lewis

 

Favorite Law Enforcement Official

 

WINNER: Chris Quire — Sheriff

RUNNER-UP: Zack Rivers — FPD

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dusty Bowman — FPD

 

Favorite Local Character

 

WINNER: Mr. Froggy 

RUNNER-UP: Russ Hatter

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Mindy Greenwell

 

Favorite Famous Resident

 

WINNER: J.T. Riddle

RUNNER-UP: Will Chase

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Russ Hatter

 

Favorite Massage Therapist

 

WINNER: Alicia New — Fit-Time for Women

RUNNER-UP: Kristie Ziegler — Elle Salon

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Megan Huff — Euphoria Wellness

 

Favorite Mechanic

 

WINNER: David Toles — David Toles Auto Pro

RUNNER-UP: Avilo Fernandez — Select Auto

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Drew Jackson — Frankfort Auto

 

Favorite Musician

 

WINNER: Chris Fallis

RUNNER-UP: Andy Palmer

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Grayson Thurman

 

Favorite Nail Technician

 

WINNER: Missy Perkins — Salon de Sol

RUNNER-UP: J.J. Landrum — Afterglow

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Robin Olds — Nail-Time

 

Favorite Nurse

 

WINNER: Angel Kennedy — Frankfort Regional Medical Center

RUNNER-UP: Erin Bryant — Frankfort Regional Medical Center

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Niki Jones and Rita Taylor (Tie) — Frankfort Regional Medical Center

 

Favorite OB-GYN

 

WINNER: Angela Saxena — Womens Care of the Bluegrass

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Stephen Hall — Women’s Care of the Bluegrass

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Amanda Hess — Women’s Care of the Bluegrass 

 

Favorite Optometrist/Ophthalmologist

 

WINNER: Dr. Paula Hoover — Walmart

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Stallard — Vision First

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Caroline Munson — Dr. Black’s Eye Care

 

Favorite Orthodontist

 

WINNER: Dr. Craig Wiggins

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Clark D. Cash

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Shackelton — Family Dental

 

Favorite Pastor

 

WINNER: Todd Lester — Forks of Elkhorn Baptist

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Phil Hill — First United Methodist Church

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Mike Colston — Memorial Baptist

 

Favorite Pediatrician

 

WINNER: Dr. Bob Blair, Retired 

RUNNER-UP: Brad Chase — Norton

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Shalash — Norton

 

Favorite Personal Trainer

 

WINNER: Dale Robinson — Guru Fitness 

RUNNER-UP: Tara Linney — Fit-Time for Women

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Jalen Menefee

 

Favorite Pet Groomer

 

WINNER: Amanda Carmack — Plush Puppies

RUNNER-UP: Linda Boileau — Pink Paws Groom Shop 

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Kim LeCompte

 

Favorite Photographer

 

WINNER: Stephanie Wallace — B# Photography

RUNNER-UP: Jessica Moore

SECOND RUNNER-UP: David Hargis — Hargis Photography

 

Favorite Plumber

 

WINNER: Joe Hancock, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating & Cooling

417 West Second St.

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-2213

www.whiteheadhancock.com

Our family serving your family for over 100 years.

In the late 1800s, Charles Whitehead started a plumbing business in the back of a grocery store in Frankfort located on St. Clair St. near the present day location of the Franklin County Courthouse. The business thrived, primarily for two reasons: residents throughout Frankfort and the surrounding area came to trust Whitehead Plumbing and the use of indoor plumbing was growing during this time. In the 1930s Charles Hancock began working for Mr. Whitehead and in the 1940s, he purchased it and renamed the business Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing. Since then, various family members have owned and been involved.  More than 100 years later, Whitehead-Hancock Plumbing, Heating and Cooling is now owned and operated by Charles’ son Pat and his grandson, Joe. That’s why we can truly say “our family has been serving your family for over 100 years.”

RUNNER-UP: Mike Baker — Baker Plumbing

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Larry Monroe — Monroe Plumbing

 

Favorite Principal

 

WINNER: Greg Roush — Western Hills High School

RUNNER-UP: Jennifer Perkins — Collins Lane Elementary

SECOND RUNNER-UP: John Lyons — Frankfort High School 

 

Favorite Professor

 

WINNER: Dr. Gashaw Lake — KSU

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Mira Merlino — KSU

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Wilfred Riley — KSU

 

Favorite Real Estate Agent

 

WINNER: Taylor Marshall Re/Max Commonwealth 

RUNNER-UP: Mike Barnes — Keller Williams

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Joe Johnson — Bluegrass Realty & Investments

 

Favorite Teacher

 

WINNER: Terry Johnson — Franklin County High School

RUNNER-UP: Stephanie Wallace — Western Hills High School

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Sherry Smith — Franklin County High School

 

Favorite CPR Instructor

 

WINNER: Sabrina James — Health and Safety Ark

RUNNER-UP: Alice Wickman

 

Favorite Veterinarian

 

WINNER: Dr. Stephanie Kennedy — Frankfort Animal Clinic

1045 U.S. 127 South

Frankfort, KY  40601

502-227-9611

www.frankfortanimalclinic.com

We understand that your pets are an important part of your life. Our highly trained staff will treat you and your pets with professionalism and courtesy while providing you with the very best veterinary care available. Our full-service practice offers a variety of services intended to promote your pet’s overall health and longevity. It is our privilege to care for you and your pets for over 50 years, so call today to learn about our services or schedule an appointment. 

RUNNER-UP: Dr. Clint Bevins – Animal Medical Center

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Dr. Denis King — Frankfort Veterinary Clinic

 

Favorite High School Athletic Coach

 

WINNER: Joey Thacker — Franklin County High School

RUNNER-UP: Craig Foley — Frankfort High School

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Eddie James — Franklin County High School

 

Favorite Middle School Athletic Coach

 

WINNER: Tim Courtney — Capital Day

RUNNER-UP: Amy Dungan — Frankfort Middle

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Stephanie Starkey — Frankfort Middle

 

Favorite Youth/Recreational League Coach

 

WINNER: Eddie Davis — Frankfort Youth Football League

RUNNER-UP: Justin Tuttle — YMCA

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Chris Douglas — YMCA

 

Favorite Woodworker

 

WINNER: Tim Wylie — Wylie Woodworking

RUNNER-UP: Shea Sparrow — Sparrow Wood Works

SECOND RUNNER-UP: Rob (Rabbit) Kirkman — 3 Elements Design

