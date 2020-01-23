Having a sick or injured loved one with autism can make an already difficult situation even more stressful.
That’s why, according to group administrator Meredith Redfern, Capital Area Autism Parents asked Frankfort Fire and EMS to add sensory bags to its ambulances.
Within the next few weeks, each Frankfort Fire and EMS ambulance will carry a small bag filled with items to make patients with autism more comfortable if they require EMS aid, according to Frankfort EMS Director Capt. Joe Sebastian.
“We’ve not had a specific issue where (we’ve needed the bags), but we want to be proactive,” Sebastian said.
A sensory bag will also be kept in Frankfort Regional Medical Center’s emergency department.
Bright lights and loud noises can be a stressful, overstimulating situation for someone with autism. Redfern said that someone with autism who is experiencing a sensory overload could become upset and have a “meltdown.”
The sensory items Frankfort Fire and EMS will carry come in small, clear plastic purses with noise muffling headphones, a sensory ball, a small toy train, sunglasses and two picture exchange communication system cards that are used to communicate with someone with autism who is nonverbal or experiences other communication difficulties.
“It's all there to help (the patient with autism) get the help they need,” Redfern said.
The picture cards include a social story explaining beginning to end who EMTs are and what they need to do to treat the patient, like checking their blood pressure, Redfern said.
The other parts of the cards serve as a way for patients with autism to communicate with an EMT or physician. One side of one of the cards includes a simple outline drawing of a human body and serves as a way for people with autism to communicate where they are hurt or feeling sick and it helps the EMT communicate to the patient what part of the body needs to be examined next, Redfern said.
The sensory bags are packed and ready to go, Sebastian said. It’ll take a few weeks to train all of Frankfort Fire and EMS’ personnel on how to use the sensory bags and work with patients with autism.
Redfern enlisted the help of Second Street School special education teacher Andrea Wheatcraft to make the picture exchange communication system cards, and the Frankfort Civitan Club donated the money to purchase the headphones.
“We’re really excited the fire department was willing to put these bags on ambulances,” Redfern said.