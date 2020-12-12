Of the two primary ideas discussed by city officials after buying the old Pic-Pac property in South Frankfort, one has the potential for long-term use: building a new fire station.
The decision to buy the property, which has prompted strong criticism from some citizens, allows the city to control a once-vital property on the Second Street corridor, where $12 million is being spent to spruce up. That funding came largely from a federal TIGER grant.
Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe said that his department has been looking at moving its downtown fire station for three to four years.
Mayor Bill May, who mentioned the need for a new fire station downtown as a potential reason for the city’s acquisition of the Pic-Pac property, said the current fire station — which is connected to City Hall — does not have a rear entrance or exit and has poor ventilation.
May and the city commission voted unanimously to buy the Pic-Pac property for $390,000 from Rebecca Ruth Candy owner Charles Booe and his wife, Risa, who bought the building for $300,000 in the summer of 2019.
In an email to the State Journal, Briscoe came out in strong support of using that location as a site to replace the current fire station just down the road. The station serves most of downtown, South Frankfort, portions of the Tanglewood neighborhood and the state Capitol. Other city fire stations are located in West Frankfort, East Frankfort and on Holmes Street.
“Due to circumstance changes, the ability to purchase, location and community response factors, and overall efficiency in maintaining current response paradigms, the Second Street corridor is by far the most superior location to construct a fire station to meet the current and future needs of the community — all of which the said property is able to accommodate,” Briscoe wrote.
Briscoe called Second Street a “vital artery for traffic access” and said that the station’s primary coverage area is roughly four square miles and includes 2,391 households and businesses. He argued that it also helps "second-due" response, meaning the fire truck that gets to the scene to assist one deployed in the initial response.
The location "ensures and maintains an eight-minute second-due response area of 24.6 square miles and 8,800 households and businesses,” Briscoe wrote.“It does not thrust emergency response vehicles into adjacent neighborhoods that could negatively impact second-due response times. (And) It does not thrust a fire station into an adjacent neighborhood that could become disruptive to residents.”
Second-due responses mean that a
May said that when the idea of potentially moving the fire station from South Frankfort was floated a few years ago, there was a “big outcry” against moving it from the neighborhood.
With Pic-Pac’s 2019 departure as the only grocery store in downtown and South Frankfort and the only locally owned grocery store in the city, the city's purchase of the property reopens a wound inflicted on many residents. Much of downtown Frankfort is a “food desert,” which the USDA defines as a low-income census tract where a substantial share of residents have low access to groceries.
In the USDA’s map using data from 2015, when Pic-Pac and the soon-to-be-closed West Frankfort Save a Lot were still in business, all of downtown was considered a low-income census tract, but only eastern portions of the city qualified as food deserts. With Pic-Pac’s closure and Save a Lot’s planned departure, that designation likely will expand to a significant portion of downtown.
Emergency shelter
Members of the city commission, at their meeting last week, also said that the space could be used as an emergency shelter in the short term.
May said that a common misunderstanding following the city’s purchase of the Pic-Pac building was what city officials meant by the use of the term “emergency shelter.”
That does not mean that the space will be used for any long-term housing solution for the city’s homeless population, he said.
James Barnett, executive director of the ACCESS Men’s Shelter and Soup Kitchen, also emphasized that the space would not be directly tied to his shelter or any others.
He said that the space would be used only when shelters hit capacity, potentially in cold weather or if the pandemic greatly increases the homeless population in the city. He said that a similar measure was taken in April when Frankfort Independent Schools allowed local shelters to house those in need of shelter at its F.D. Wilkinson Gym.
Currently, F.D. Wilkinson Gym is being renovated.
“It will be used by any of the shelters in case of emergency overflow,” Barnett said. “We’re not moving there; it’s not going to be ours. It’s just like when April to June, us and the women’s shelter had access to the FHS gym and it was co-ed.”
