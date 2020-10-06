The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm agent Erika Hancock are teaming up with the Frankfort Fire Department and EMS Station 3 to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.
State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country, including the Franklin County Fire Department. Each toolkit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10), including brochures, magnets, posters and more. The fire department will be sharing these resources with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires, with nearly half — 49% — happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.
“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said Hancock. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”
Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign include:
• Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended.
• Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least three feet away from your stovetop.
• Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit fpw.org.
