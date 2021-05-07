Last month both the city and the county voted unanimously to establish a joint task force to study the problem of invasive species in Frankfort and Franklin County and to make recommendations for a coordinated response.
The task force includes experts on invasive species, land management and mapping as well as representatives from the city, the county, extension office, Kentucky State University, Frankfort Plant Board and area nonprofits.
“Our natural environment makes our community beautiful, unique and productive, but without serious stewardship in the next decade we will lose many of those attributes to monocultures of non-native species,” said Chris Schimmoeller, coordinator of Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP), which petitioned for the task force.
“This task force will enable us to create a plan that involves all partners and finally begins to make progress in addressing a growing threat to the quality of life in our city and county.”
Invasive plant infestations are spreading throughout the city and county, degrading the community's economic, environmental, cultural and aesthetic well-being, Schimmoeller said. Nationwide, invasive species cost the country $120 billion in loss of agricultural productivity, degraded fisheries and forests, diminished tourism, treatment costs, etc., according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).
While data isn't available for Kentucky, encroachment of invasive species is ubiquitous, Schimmoeller said.
In Franklin County, winter creeper (Euonymous fortunei) blankets the riverbanks and hillsides along the Kentucky River corridor, killing trees, compromising bank stability and displacing native species, she said. Bush honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii) chokes roadsides, neighborhoods, parks and forests, compromising public safety and access and suppressing natural tree regeneration.
Japanese hops (Humulus japonicus), Callery pear,(Pyrus calleryana), autumn olive (Elaeagnus umbellata), garlic mustard (Alliaria petiolata), privet (Ligustrum sinense), burning bush (Euonymus alatus), English ivy (Hedera helix) and kudzu (Pueraria lobata) are some of the other species causing harm to the community's natural resources and reducing property values.
"Left unchecked, invasive infestations have resulted in increased maintenance costs in parks, roadways, utilities and other infrastructure," Schimmoeller said. "Loss of mature trees along creeks and the river increases flooding, erosion and property damage. Aesthetic values are being compromised, diminishing tourism, recreation and wildlife habitat.
"Agricultural productivity decreases as non-natives encroach upon fields and contaminate crops. Loss of native species to aggressively spreading non-native invasives compromises ecological functions and destabilizes natural systems."
The task force plans to meet several times with a recommended plan released by late summer.
Remove Invasives Partnership of Franklin County was formed in 2017 to protect the local ecosystem by removing invasive pest plants and educating and inspiring the public to remove invasive plants. Since then, RIP has conducted 18 workshops involving 200 people that have educated the public while improving East Frankfort Park, Dolly Graham Park, Cove Spring Park, Lakeview Park, Liberty Hall, Melodye Park and areas in Peaks Mill as well as select private properties.
For more information visit www.ripfc.net or contact Schimmoeller at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com or 502-226-5751.
