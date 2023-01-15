More than 100 people of all different races and creeds gathered at the First Baptist Church on Clinton Street Sunday night to celebrate the 17th annual Martin Luther King Community Memorial Service.
The service, which was put on by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association, had several local religious, civic and elected leaders in attendance, many of whom spoke about Martin Luther King's legacy.
The evening's keynote speaker, Dr. Keith G. Tyler, senior pastor of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington, read from the Book of Hebrews 13:2 and related it to the importance of people of differing backgrounds unifying in the name of equality.
"Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels."
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, spoke of his gratitude to past generations for all they had done for the current generation.
"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fully understood that what we do individually and collectively, depends so much on what others have done and are doing for us," Graham said. "He knew that we have to walk along some well worn and hard fought paths before we can start charting our own. No one accomplishes anything alone and I am forever grateful that we are not fighting the fight that previous generations did decades and centuries ago. We still have our work cut out when it comes to making a more perfect union," he stated.
Vocalist Mary Jackson performed a medley "Over my Head I Hear Music in the Air," which she described as a jazz take on a negro spiritual, and "Come Sunday," by Duke Ellington. Jackson noted that the latter was one of King's favorite songs.
Dr. Rosby Glover, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church and new president of the Ministerial Association, closed out the proceedings by noting how pleased he was with the event's turnout.
"My heart is glad," he began. "When I looked out on to this audience a big smile, not only came over my face, but my heart smiled. Amen. Don't let anybody tell you that we can't come together."
