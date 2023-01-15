More than 100 people of all different races and creeds gathered at the First Baptist Church on Clinton Street Sunday night to celebrate the 17th annual Martin Luther King Community Memorial Service.

MLK Celeb 2.jpg

More than 100 people gather at the First Baptist Church of Frankfort for the Martin Luther King Community Memorial Service. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

The service, which was put on by the Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association, had several local religious, civic and elected leaders in attendance, many of whom spoke about Martin Luther King's legacy.

MLK Celeb 1.jpg

Dr. Rosby Glover, pastor of First Baptist Church Frankfort, Clinton Street, opens the 17th annual MLK Community Memorial Service on Sunday evening. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

