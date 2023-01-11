MLK Memorial Service.jpg

The Frankfort/Franklin County Ministerial Association is sponsoring the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service on Sunday evening starting at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street. 

This is the 17th year for the service and it will feature Rev. Dr. Keith Tyler, senior pastor at Antioch Baptist Church in Lexington as the guest speaker.

