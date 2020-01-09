The Frankfort Franklin County Ministerial Association will host the 14th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at First Corinthian Baptist Church.
Rev. Dr. Nathan Moore, of the historic First African Baptist Church in Lexington, will preach the word.
Rev. Dr. Jackson Brewer, president of FFCMA, and Rev. Leslie Whitlock, preacher at First Corinthian Baptist, will give remarks.
Rev. Dr. L.A. Newby (emeritus), of First Corinthian Baptist Church, will discuss the history of the annual celebration and Rev. Jermaine Wilson, of St. John A.M.A. Church, will perform the invitation to discipleship.
Rev. Glenn Spaulding, of St. John A.M.E. Church, will read scripture. Rev. Dr. Marian McClure Taylor, of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, will give the invocation.
Highland Christian Church Rev. Scott Rollins will present the FFCMA Community Grant to Larry Bush, a coach with the Frankfort Youth Bengals Organization Inc.
Rev. Stephen Fincher, of St. Paul United Methodist Church, will perform the offering and the event will conclude with a benediction by Rev. Keith Felton, of First Baptist Church on St. Clair Street.
Invitees include Rep. Derrick Graham, Mayor Bill May, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, NAACP Kentucky State Conference President Marcus Ray and Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II.
A reception will follow the celebration in the fellowship hall.
The church is located at 214 Murray St.