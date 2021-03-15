If Daylight Saving Time has started, summer can’t be too far behind, and residents can start planning for some gatherings.
City and county officials, in their weekly update Monday, talked about special events and rentals.
“It’s exciting,” said Blair Owens Hecker, the city's project manager, community engagement. “Here we are a year later, finally able to start talking about opening some things up.”
Hecker announced the city is opening the special events permit process for events such as races and festivals. She said Downtown Frankfort Inc. is working on summer concerts.
City offices remain closed, but people will be able to apply for a permit online. The application must include a COVID plan.
“Organizers we will still be operating with our COVID protocols for right now, so all of the events permits applications will include a COVID plan,” Hecker said.
She added that she and Emergency Management Director Tom Russell will work with groups individually to help them fill out their plans.
Applications for permits are being taken for events from April through the end of the year.
Capacity at events and venues will be capped at 60%, and masks will be required.
People may apply for a special events permit at frankfort.ky.gov. Go to “Our Community” and click on the special events tab.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said rentals are available for facilities at Lakeview Park such as the Carter House and Hancock Pavilion.
Attendance at the facilities will be limited to 60% of capacity, and those attending must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Wells also said internet access could be expanding soon in the county.
“Several areas of the community not able to connect with the internet, WiFi. We see funds coming available,” he said. “We’ll have some, and I know the state is allocating some, the federal government is putting monies in, so I think the opportunity to extend WiFi out into our community is the best it’s ever been.
“The monies will be there. The process, I’m not sure how it’s all going to fall into place, but it’s very exciting for the people who have called me over the last year asking for help, begging for relief with broadband. The future looks very bright for that. We’re not sure how it will play out, but there will be a significant amount of money to help residents in the county area.”
Debbie Bell, health education coordinator with the Franklin County Health Department, gave the COVID update for the department.
There have been 3,670 cases of the virus in Franklin County since the pandemic began last year.
That’s an increase of seven since the health department’s last report on Friday. There are 32 active cases in the community — 24 in the general population and six in schools.
FCHD has administered 7,871 COVID vaccines, with a little over half of those first doses. The department has also administered 739 Janssen one-dose vaccines.
The health department is conducting free COVID-19 testing on Wednesdays. To register for an appointment, go to fchd.org.
