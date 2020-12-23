Wells vaccination

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells is pictured above just after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. (photo submitted)

As vaccines to protect people from infections of COVID-19 continue to get distributed across the United States, Frankfort and Franklin County's top officials took the step of getting vaccinated in the hopes of encouraging others in the community to do so.

Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Mayor Bill May and Mayor-Elect Layne Wilkerson all received their first round of vaccinations via drive-thru. The three took the Moderna vaccine, one of two — the other from the drug company Pfizer — vaccines currently in circulation in the U.S.

The Moderna vaccine requires a second round of vaccine to be administrated around 28 days after the first round.

According to the Associated Press, 70% or more of Americans need to get vaccinated in order for the country to reach herd immunity. A recent poll found that only about half of Americans are ready to take the vaccine at the moment, with several saying they're either unsure about it or won't get it at all.

