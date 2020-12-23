As vaccines to protect people from infections of COVID-19 continue to get distributed across the United States, Frankfort and Franklin County's top officials took the step of getting vaccinated in the hopes of encouraging others in the community to do so.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Mayor Bill May and Mayor-Elect Layne Wilkerson all received their first round of vaccinations via drive-thru. The three took the Moderna vaccine, one of two — the other from the drug company Pfizer — vaccines currently in circulation in the U.S.
The Moderna vaccine requires a second round of vaccine to be administrated around 28 days after the first round.
According to the Associated Press, 70% or more of Americans need to get vaccinated in order for the country to reach herd immunity. A recent poll found that only about half of Americans are ready to take the vaccine at the moment, with several saying they're either unsure about it or won't get it at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Good on our local government leaders setting the example for others to follow!
Only 50% of Americans say that they will take the vaccine, and our nation is a bastion of libtards compared to the folks in our bass-ackwards state of KY. How low is the percentage of those in the Big Blue nation willing to get stuck?
When it comes time for this old man to roll up his sleeve and be Vaccinated, I’ll proudly do it, because it’s the right thing to do! In the meantime, I will continue to mask up, wash up and social distance whenever I’m around any others who are not my wife.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.