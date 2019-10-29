The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission hosted an open house Tuesday night to introduce the community to its new space.
The commission moved from the Gooch House on Capital Avenue to the bottom floor of the McClure Building on St. Clair Street in May.
Since then, staff has been settling into their new office, which has been a mostly smooth transition, said Office Manager Tami Braden.
"I didn't realize it, but we were so isolated in the Gooch House," Braden added.
Members of the commission's board of directors mingled with other business men and women while enjoying bourbon-infused treats, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream floats, bourbon Chex mix and other refreshments.
"It's good to be here," Braden said.
The Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 300 St. Clair St., Suite 102. For more information, visit 502-875-8687 or visitfrankfort.com