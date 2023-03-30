A crowd of around 80 people was on hand Wednesday at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to all those who served.

This year's ceremony marks the 50th anniversary of when the last American combat troops left Vietnam.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075 Honor Guard stands at attention during the Vietnam War Veteran's Day Ceremony on March 29. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Thomas Gaines, an army Vietnam Veteran, took a quiet moment to find names of Kentuckians killed in action. Gaines drove up from Lawrenceburg to take part in the ceremony. He told The State Journal, he would do it all again if his country needed him to. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
A bugler with the VFW Post Honor Guard plays Taps while a wreath is placed on the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

