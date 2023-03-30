Thomas Gaines, an army Vietnam Veteran, took a quiet moment to find names of Kentuckians killed in action. Gaines drove up from Lawrenceburg to take part in the ceremony. He told The State Journal, he would do it all again if his country needed him to. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
A crowd of around 80 people was on hand Wednesday at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial to pay tribute to all those who served.
This year's ceremony marks the 50th anniversary of when the last American combat troops left Vietnam.
Many of the veterans present on Wednesday expressed a wide range of emotions. For some, the grief of losing comrades and their youth to war coupled with the painful memories of not being welcomed home by many of their fellow Americans are still as fresh today as they were five decades ago.
Despite the pain, many of them also expressed an appreciation for the ceremony and the memorial itself.
"This means everything," said Veteran Frank Cannavo gesturing to his surroundings. "It means that my brothers are not forgotten."
Cannavo served in Vietnam from 1971 to 72 as an artillery forward observer and currently sits on the board of directors for the memorial.
"My name could have been on here just as easily as any one of these, but by the grace of God, I'm not," he said gesturing to the 1,109 names of Kentuckians killed in action during the war that are inscribed on the massive sun dial.
The hour-long ceremony was put on by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075, the Daughters of the American Revolution Frankfort Chapter, and the Col. Daniel Boone Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
It included a presentation of colors by the Franklin County JROTC program, a 21-gun salute from the VFW Honor Guard, the National Anthem sung by students from the Kings Center and remarks from VFW Post Commander Daryl Casey and Whitney Allen, a retired army officer and the Kentucky Commissioner of Veteran's Affairs.
Casey told The State Journal after the ceremony that recognizing Vietnam veterans for the sacrifice is just one important part of the VFW's commitment to the aging population.
"We have noticed as a post that a lot of the Vietnam vets don't want to ask for help or they don't know who to talk to," Casey explained. "What we as a post are trying to do is to reach out and tell them that we've got people in place to help them. Whether it is through the Veterans Administration or other sources. Veterans who are down, don't want a handout. They want a hand up. That is what we as a post are trying to do."
