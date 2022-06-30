Frankfort is pulling out all the stops as it gets ready to celebrate Independence Day on Monday. 

090420_Fireworks_hb_web-3.jpg

Fireworks rise in the sky during Frankfort Knows Fireworks show in honor of entrepreneur and downtown merchant Tony Davis on Sept. 4, 2020. Frankfort Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4075 hosted the show in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery. (State Journal file photo)

The fireworks show, which is being sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4075, is scheduled to pop off at 9:45 p.m. and it will be visible downtown Frankfort.

Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman put out a statement on the City of Frankfort Facebook page, with information on the festivities as well as regulations and guidance on fireworks being set off within city limits.

"You can expect around 3 p.m., parts of Taylor Avenue are going to be closed," Bowman explained. "That allows fireworks people to set up safely and prepare the area. Later on that evening, around 9 to 9:30 you are going to see some of the bigger road closures. Like the connector and parts of Wilkinson and some areas to downtown that are going to be closed to allow for a safe setting and prevent people from getting too close to the fireworks."

Bowman went on to note that no pedestrian foot traffic would be allowed on the downtown bridges, also for safety reasons.

In closing his address, the chief reminded citizens that there are city ordinances regarding the types of fireworks allowed within the city without a permit.

"Make sure that all the fireworks you set off are ground controlled and not into the air," he said. "Like bottle rockets and huge display fireworks that go up. We do require certain permits to fire those off. So try to keep it safe."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription