A photo of the Frankfort city government municipal building. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

The city has received 20 applications for its top administrative post, per Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields.

The city commission will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. Thursday, citing “discussions that may lead to the appointment of a new city manager” as the reason for the closed session.

In response to questions about the search process — when interviews will take place, whether they will include staff or citizens, and how many candidates will be interviewed — Fields said it would be “premature” to comment.

This process comes after the commission voted unanimously to withdraw a $150,000 offer to Thomas Hutka, a veteran municipal administrator from Broward County, Florida. 

Hutka never accepted the offer despite missing out on a city manager job in Fort Myers, Florida, for which he was a finalist. He had multiple meetings with Frankfort officials. 

Earlier this week, the city voted 3-2 to keep Tom Russell in the city manager post for another two months.

Russell will stay on as city manager until July 30, a measure approved by Commissioners Leesa Unger and Kelly May and Mayor Layne Wilkerson at Monday night's commission meeting. Russell’s contract would have ended May 31.

