Dedicated to the memory of Frankfort Historian Ann Macklin Peel, Frankfort Heritage Week will be marked from May 9-15 with events for the whole family.
“We’re excited to announce the agenda for the second annual Frankfort Heritage Week,” said local historian and preservationist John Carlton, an organizer for the event. “You can find it under the ‘Events’ and ‘TV’ tabs of our NEW website – www.FrankfortHeritageWeek.com.”
The weeklong celebration is organized by the Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition — a small, tight-knit group of representatives in the fields of history, heritage, preservation, tourism, local organizations, local and state government agencies and community members.
The core members of the organization, who meet regularly, include Carlton; Robin Antenucci, executive director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist & Convention Commission; Jodi Lewis, director of learning for the Kentucky Historical society; Sara Elliott, director of Liberty Hall Historic Site; Vicki Birenberg, historic preservation officer for the City of Frankfort; Dr. Ellie Hasken-Wagner, museum & historic sites supervisor for the Capital City Museum; Beth Shields, city historian at the Capital City Museum; Jennifer Oberlin, chair of the City of Frankfort’s Architectural Review Board; Nicole Konkol, archaeologist and member of the Architectural Review Board; Eric Whisman, vice president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation; and Lyda Phillips, Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation board member.
Partners for the events include the Kentucky Heritage Council; Kentucky Division of Historic Properties; Kentucky State University; Franklin County Fiscal Court; Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce; Downtown Frankfort Inc.; Downtown Frankfort Restaurant & Bar Association; Paul Sawyier Public Library; and Sig Luscher Brewery.
All week
Frankfort Heritage Week will kick off at noon on Mother’s Day and will include weeklong local history programming on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10. For more information on the programming schedule, visit http://online.vu-it.tv/start/guide and enter “40601” as the zip code, select “Frankfort Plant Board Cable Frankfort Standard Cable (Digital) Frankfort, KY” and scroll to channel 10-FPB-TV.
The Kentucky Historical Society is offering a 20% discount to Frankfort residents who spend $25 or more at the 1792 Museum Store located at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History on Broadway. Purchases can be made in-person or online and photo ID is required to receive the discount.
Those looking for local history books are also encouraged to visit the Capital City Museum at 325 Ann St. and Poor Richards Books on Broadway.
Daily tours of the Old Capitol are planned from Tuesday through Saturday. Weekday tours start at 2 p.m. and Saturday tours begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tours convene at the front desk of the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History and are included with daily admission to the history center. Cost is $8 for adults and $6 for youths ages 6-18 and veterans. Children ages 5 and younger are free.
Monday, May 9
The Capital City Museum will unveil its newly updated bourbon exhibit and offer a sneak peek of its African American exhibit documenting the lives of Black Frankfort residents during the 20th century from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featured artifacts include advertising materials and rare bourbons. The exhibit highlights one of the most famous stories in Frankfort and Franklin County.
For more information, call 502-696-0607 or visit www.capitalcitymuseum.com
Tuesday, May 10
The Frankfort-Franklin County Tourism & Convention Commission will host Col. E.H. Taylor’s Bourbon History Tour from 1-2 p.m. starting at the visitor’s center, 300 St. Clair St. Suite 102. Russ Kennedy will portray Taylor. Registration is required and the cost is $11 per person.
For more information and to register, visit https://visitfrankfort.com/event/2022-bourbon-history-walking-tour-may-10th/ or call 502-875-8687.
From 5-7 p.m., in conjunction with the 2022 Kentucky Gives Day, the Franklin County Women & Family Shelter in partnership with the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation will host an open house at Mason’s Grocery in South Frankfort.
Located at 300-302 Murray St., the historic grocery (circa 1925) is being converted into an office space and apartment for a family in the program. In addition to tours, food and guest speakers, there will be an oral history table and photocopying station for those who wish to share stories of the building’s significance to the community.
For more information, call the shelter at 502-352-2843.
Wednesday, May 11
The African American historic context report will be presented by Cultural Heritage Works, a Nashville-based consulting group, from 5-6:15 p.m. during a virtual event sponsored by the City of Frankfort’s Architectural Review Board and the city historic preservation officer.
Carolyn Bracket and Robbie Jones, the consulting team, will discuss the project, which is partially funded by a Certified Local Government grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council and National Park Service.
The historic narrative for the African American experience in Frankfort includes identification of important local places and buildings. The project is currently underway and the consultants will share information they have uncovered so far.
Following the presentation, time will be allotted for a question and answer period with the audience. For the GoToMeeting link, visit https://meet.goto.com/226284541
A guided in-person walking tour by the staff of the Kentucky Historical Society is scheduled from 5-6 p.m.
The tour will include stories of people and places that have helped make Frankfort and the state unique.
Participants will meet on the Old Capitol steps. Only 10 spots are available and the cost is $5 per person. Admission is free for KHS members. Registration is required by emailing KHSeducation@ky.gov or calling 502-782-8070.
Thursday, May 12
The Frankfort-Franklin County Tourism & Convention Commission will host Col. E.H. Taylor’s Bourbon History Tour from 1-2 p.m. starting at the visitor’s center, 300 St. Clair St. Suite 102. Russ Kennedy will portray Taylor. Registration is required and the cost is $11 per person.
For more information and to register, visit https://visitfrankfort.com/event/2022-bourbon-history-walking-tour-may-10th/ or call 502-875-8687.
From 5-6 p.m. the Capital City Museum will feature an in-person coloring event for children of all ages.
Artists will put their own spin on the famous faces of Frankfort and Franklin County. Participants are asked to bring their own crayons, markers or colored pencils.
The Patio Pub at 321 St. Clair St. will be the site of Frankfort History Trivia from 7-9 p.m.
Trivia buffs are encouraged to get a team together to show off their knowledge of local history for prizes. Trivia night is sponsored by the Kentucky Historical Society.
Advance registration is not required but participants are asked to arrive a few minutes early to check in with the game coordinator.
For more information, email KHSeducation@ky.gov
Friday, May 13
The Frankfort-Franklin County Tourism & Convention Commission will host Col. E.H. Taylor’s Bourbon History Tour from 1-2 p.m. starting at the visitor’s center, 300 St. Clair St. Suite 102. Russ Kennedy will portray Taylor. Registration is required and the cost is $11 per person.
For more information and to register, visit https://visitfrankfort.com/event/2022-bourbon-history-walking-tour-may-10th/ or call 502-875-8687.
At 2 p.m. the Gen. Marquis de Lafayette historical marker will be unveiled at Liberty Hall Historic Site, 218 Wilkinson St. to commemorate Lafayette’s visit in 1825.
Liberty Hall has been added to the national Lafayette trail project, which was created to commemorate the bicentennial of his visit to the U.S. in 1824-25.
Julien Icher, president of Lafayette Trail Project Inc., and other dignitaries will speak at the event, which will be followed by a reception at the Orlando Brown House.
For more information, call 502-227-2560.
The annual Frankfort Heritage Week Ceremony is slated from 6-7 p.m. at Ward Oates Amphitheater in River View Park.
Sponsored by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce’s Frankfort First Foundation, the ceremony will include guest speakers discussing the importance of local history education and historic preservation in our community.
An history happy hour will follow at Sig Lusher Brewery, 221 Mero St., from 7-10 p.m. Live music and “historically good beer” is on tap.
For more information, visit www.sigluscherbrewery.com
Saturday, May 14
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., an historic downtown scavenger hunt is slated.
Participants should grab their packet of historical photos at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, at 100 W. Broadway, and use the clues to locate current buildings. Hunters are asked to snap a selfie at each location and return to the history center after the last location to claim a prize. Bonus points will be given for tagging @KyHistSoc on Facebook and Twitter.
The Paul Sawyier Public Library will host Elkhorn Creek: Preserving a Kentucky Landscape from 12:30-4 p.m. in the River Room.
Co-sponsored by Canoe Kentucky, the informational series of presentations will include the history of the creek and surrounding areas, stream conservation and land use preservation tools.
Presenters include Carlton, who will read an excerpt from “Edna Lechauhanne: The Legend of the Forks of Elkhorn” by Nettie Henry Glenn; Dr. Richard Taylor, author of “Elkhorn: Evolution of a Kentucky Landscape;” Samantha Vogeler, supervisor of the Water Quality Certification Section with the Kentucky Division of Water of the Kentucky Dept. for Environmental Protection, who will discuss stream conservation and the creek; and Jesse Wilder, executive director of Bluegrass Land Conservancy, who will present Protecting My Land and My Heritage: Tools for Rural, Agricultural and Environmental Conservation and Preservation.
A 10-15-minute intermission will take place between the second and third presentation and books and materials will be on-hand for purchase or for the public to take home.
Sunday, May 15
Depending on weather and water levels, Canoe Kentucky, located at 7323 Peaks Mill Road, will host guided tours of Elkhorn Creek from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Elkhorn Creek Fun Float tour is great for kids and any experience level. The tour lasts between two and three hours.
Where the fun float leaves off, the Elkhorn Creek All Day Adventure continues with a mixture of small shoals, rapids and long pools. This tour takes between four and five hours to complete.
To receive a discount on either tour, mention Frankfort Heritage Week during scheduling. Reservations are required by calling 502-227-4492 or visiting www.canoeky.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.