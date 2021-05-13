Frankfort Heritage

Frankfort Heritage Week will kick off Sunday with a virtual unveiling of renovations to the Capital City Museum downtown.

The week will feature around 20 events, said Franklin County Historic Trust President John Carlton, who organized the event with the help of Frankfort’s recently named Historic Preservation Officer Vicki Birenberg, Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission Director Robin Antenucci and Kentucky Historical Society Deputy Director Jessica Stavros.

The three entities, especially our collective histories, are inherently tied to each other — and that should have always ensured that we work together very closely on a common vision and mission toward collecting, preserving and promoting our shared histories with the entire state and nation,” Carlton said.

Carlton said that he and former City Commissioner Eric Whisman collaborated in conceiving the idea for Heritage Week.

The Capital City Museum renovations unveiling will take place virtually, hosted by city Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler, museum board member Betty Barr and staff member Becky Tippett. Peavler worked as a consultant to help revamp the museum before taking her current position with the city.

Carlton said that the work put into the week’s events has exceeded initial expectations.

“Since February, the event has grown from involving about five organizations and agencies to now over 20 local organizations, state and local government agencies and businesses working together to produce over 21 events, features and specials,” Carlton said. “As all of the preservation and history groups got wind of us developing a week centered around local history and historic preservation, everyone was eager to join, participate and share in the week’s festivities.”

Both Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells issued proclamations cementing the week’s place in the city and county calendars.

Events include house tours, panels, a Frankfort authors roundtable and a historic downtown scavenger hunt among others.

Specials and events can be viewed at visitfrankfort.com/events or on Facebook at facebook.com/Frankfortheritageweek

