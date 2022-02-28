Frankfort is pitted against Middlesboro for a spot in the top eight of the 7th annual Strong Towns Contest.

The winner of the battle between the two Kentucky contenders will face off against the victor of the Chauncey-Norwood, Ohio matchup in a tournament-style bracket.

“We’re not necessarily looking for those communities that somehow already have it made; they probably don’t exist,” said Strong Towns Content Manager Jay Stange.

2022 Strong Towns bracket

We’re more interested in highlighting towns and cities who are doing the hard work of becoming stronger, putting in place the processes, systems, and commitments that build enduring resilience and long-term prosperity,” he added.

Each city is applying itself to overcoming different challenges using the resources at hand. Frankfort, as the state capital, is a commuter city working to replace lost revenue after COVID-19 sparked a work-from-home culture. Middlesboro is looking to develop its downtown economy with the help of a friendly, invested community.

The Strongest Town Contest is a celebration of communities that are putting their focus on town-making practices that build resilience and prosperity.

The contest began Monday and voting for this round ends on March 4.

The 2022 Strongest Town winner will be visited by nationally recognized author, engineer, and advocate for strong communities Chuck Marohn. The winning city will also be featured prominently on the Strong Towns website with a series of articles outlining their efforts to provide citizens with a good life in a prosperous place.

Voting is open to anyone. To vote, visit https://www.strongtowns.org/journal/2022/3/28/your-2022-strongest-town-contest-sweet-16

The eight cities that advance will compete from March 14-18. Voting for the final four will take place between March 28 and April 1. The championship round will be decided between April 4-7 with a winner named on April 8.

