Frankfort is one of eight Kentucky cities vying for bragging rights in the 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest sponsored by Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine.

One hundred contender cities have been selected by the magazine’s staff and are divided into four categories by population — large (75,001+), medium (16,001-75,000), small (3,001-16,000) and tiny (less than 3,000).

Expedition Frankfort

Chase Logan of Frankfort approaches the finish line of the final event of his the first triathlon, the inaugural Expedition Frankfort hosted by Explore Kentucky Initiative in this 2019 State Journal file photo. 

