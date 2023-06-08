Sacred

The Frankfort Interfaith Council will show the 90-minute film, “Sacred,” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Paul Sawyier Public Library’s Community Room. The event is open to the public. Admission is free. Doors to the Community Room open at 1:30 p.m.

At a time when religious hatred dominates the world’s headlines, the documentary “Sacred” explores faith as a primary human experience, revealing how people across the world turn to ritual and prayer to navigate the milestones and crises of private life.

