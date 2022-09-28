Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first part can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html

Civil War 1860-1865

Abraham Lincoln

This photo from the Library of Congress shows President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.
Public sale of slaves

This 1863 advertisement informs readers about a public sale of slaves at the Franklin County Courthouse.
John J. Crittenden

This photo of John J. Crittenden is from 1859. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress)
Enlist

This 1863 advertisement urges Blacks to enlist in military service.
13th Amendment

The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the U.S. (Photo courtesy of the Library of Congress)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription