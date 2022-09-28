Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council. The first part can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html
Civil War 1860-1865
In an 1861 letter to Illinois Congressman Orville Browning, in which he was responding to Union General John Fremont’s emancipation proclamation of enslaved people in Missouri, President Abraham Lincoln wrote, “I think to lose Kentucky is nearly the same as to lose the whole game.”
“Lincoln’s concern was not Missouri,” the report states. “It was singularly focused on Kentucky where many pro-Union residents were also enslavers.”
It’s important to note that even though Lincoln would later issue his own emancipation proclamation, early in the war between the states his main focus was to save the Union.
Kentucky’s position as a Union state is unusual in that it sided with the North because the legislature did not hold a vote to secede, rather than actually voting to remain. In fact, slavery remained legal in the commonwealth until the 13th Amendment was passed in December 1865.
Archibald Williams, Frankfort’s leading slave trader at the time, continued to buy and sell humans throughout the Civil War. Letters written between brothers Alexander and Sam Major chronicle their attempts to purchase slaves in the area.
On two occasions, Alexander Major instructed his brother to enlist the help of Williams in securing enslaved people.
“Put Williams to work. Tell him I need them at once, tell him to buy good ones — buy quick — and give him his commission …,” the second letter read.
Enslavers in the capital city also continued to place advertisements for the sale of slaves and taking complaints to court.
For instance, W.W. Stephens on May 18, 1863, offered a reward of $20-$100 depending on how far away a 38-year-old male slave was found.
That same year a lawsuit was filed by an enslaver against the Louisville and Frankfort Railroad Company seeking $1,000 in damages for giving an enslaved female passage to escape. The suit was ultimately dismissed, according to the report.
In November 1863, a public sale of slaves took place on the front steps of the Franklin County Circuit Court. The slaves to be auctioned included three Black men; an African American woman and small child, adopted; and a Black woman and two children.
While auctions such as this one continued to occur, both free and self-emancipated Blacks joined the Union Army. Numbers indicate that 23,703 African American Kentuckians — including more than 200 from Franklin County — served in the U.S. Colored troops.
To help boost troop enlistment numbers, Congress approved a law that freed the wife and children of those who served in the Union Army or Navy.
“In an 1865 case contesting the continued enslavement of Milly (no surname given), the wife of a Union soldier, the Kentucky Court of Appeals in Frankfort ruled that Congress’s act was unconstitutional because it had taken private property (humans) without compensation,” the report states.
In January 1861, then-Governor Beriah Magoffin, who supported both slavery and the right of states to secede, urged the General Assembly to schedule a convention to decide whether Kentucky would stay in the Union or join the Confederacy.
Magoffin made his loyalties known when he said, “The seceding states have not in their haste and inconsiderate action our approval, but their cause is our right, and they have our sympathies. The people of Kentucky will never stand by with folded arms while those states are struggling for their constitutional rights and resisting oppression and being subjected to an anti-slavery government.”
The Legislature, however, did not act on the governor’s request and in April, when Confederates fired on Fort Sumter in South Carolina and Lincoln asked for 75,000 troops, Magoffin refused, stating, “I say emphatically Kentucky will furnish no troops for the wicked purpose of subduing her sister Southern states.”
Border state convention
At the start of the Civil War, Kentucky leaders seemed to be conflicted about slavery. While they wanted to preserve the Union, remain neutral and serve as an arbiter between the North and South, they also aimed to protect the institution of slavery.
It was decided that a Border State Convention would be held at the Capitol on May 27, 1861. The four slave-holding states that did not secede included Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland and Delaware. However, Maryland and Delaware were not represented at the convention as they refused to respond.
Of the four border states, Kentucky had far more enslaved people with 225,483 and nearly double the amount of Missouri (114,931), which had the second highest number of slaves, according to 1860 data.
In Frankfort approximately one-third (1,024) of the 3,702-person population were enslaved and only 238 were free Blacks.
Former Gov. John J. Crittenden, who also served in both houses of Congress and was a member of the Unionist Party, was elected president of the Border State Convention.
Crittenden was himself a slave owner. In 1830 his household included 12 free white people and six enslaved Blacks. Twenty years later that number grew to 44 enslaved people and included 11 women, seven men, 13 boys and 13 girls. That number dwindled to 10 in 1860 and all were mulattos, per the report.
In fact, his own family was representative of Kentucky’s divide on the issue of slavery as his son, George, became a general in the Confederate Army and another son, Thomas Leonidas, was a Union Army general.
At the Border State Convention two addresses — one to the people of the commonwealth and another to U.S. citizens — were adopted by the delegates. Both had little effect on the country or the state.
Divided loyalties and African American enlistment
While Kentucky leaders proposed neutrality, its citizens were picking sides. In all, the bluegrass state accounted for 100,000 Union soldiers — including nearly 24,000 Blacks — and approximately 25,000-40,000 Confederate soldiers. Locally, 12.5% of the 2,013 men eligible to serve enlisted in the Union Army and 9.4% took up arms for the Confederacy.
“Although no personal accounts of African Americans from Frankfort have been found, some recollections were made by others in Kentucky,” the reports reads. “When news came of President Lincoln’s preliminary Emancipation Proclamation in September 1862, Mary Crane, who was at the time enslaved in LaRue County, recalled, ‘I remember that my father and most of the younger slave men left the farms to join the Union Army.’”
One controversial subject across the country was allowing free or previously enslaved Black men to carry weapons and fight for the Union Army. Initially, Blacks rushed to enlist, however, a 1792 federal law prohibited Blacks from serving. The war dragged into a second year and the number of white enlistees fell.
Then on Jan. 1, 1863, Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which not only freed Blacks in Confederate states, it also granted African American men the opportunity to serve.
Soon after, newspaper advertisements appeared urging Blacks to enlist including one penned by abolitionist Frederick Douglas, which stated, “For generations we have suffered under the horrors of slavery, outrage and wrong our manhood has been denied, our citizenship blotted out, our souls seared and burned, our spirits cowed and crushed, and the hopes of the future race involved in doubt and darkness. But now our relations to the white race are changed. Now, therefore, is our most precious moment. Fail now and our race is doomed.”
The General Assembly, which convened in Frankfort the following month, immediately objected to the idea of African Americans serving despite the fact that the Emancipation Proclamation technically didn’t apply to Kentucky.
A lengthy resolution protesting the enlistment of Blacks by Sen. Thornton Marshall, who enslaved four people in 1860, was followed with another declaration, which said in part, “this state cannot be allowed to entice slaves from their masters and protect them in their camps …”
The legislators’ words did not deter Blacks from enlisting. According to a historian, the 4th U.S. Colored Field Artillery (Heavy) in Columbus, Ohio, was the first to organize with troops from Tennessee and Kentucky and the last was the 125th U.S. Colored Infantry in Louisville. A total of 23 regiments — including two calvary, four field artillery (heavy) and 17 infantry regiments — from Kentucky fought for the Union.
Gov. Thomas E. Bramlette, who was elected in September 1863, was opposed to Blacks serving in the Union Army despite the fact that he believed slavery was dying institution. He along with Albert Gallatin Hodges, a former U.S. senator and editor of the Frankfort Commonwealth newspaper, traveled to Washington, D.C., in March 1864 to meet with Lincoln to protest the recruitment of Black soldiers.
The president convinced the pair to support his plan and Hodges asked Lincoln to put his opinion of non-interference to emancipation to paper, which he did in a lengthy letter dated April 4, 1864.
“I am naturally anti-slavery. If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong. I cannot remember when I did not so think and feel. And yet I never understood that the presidency conferred on me an unrestricted right to act officially upon this judgment and feeling,” the president wrote.
It was two months later that the Union began enlisting Blacks for the U.S. Colored Troops at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County and by the end of the war units were formed in Columbus, Paducah, Covington, Louisville, Bowling Green and Maysville.
That same month, Confederate troops attacked Frankfort but the town’s militia, which included both Bramlette and Kentucky Attorney General John Marshall Harlan, repelled the assault. The capital city had been captured for a month two years before — making it the only Union capital to fall to the Confederacy — but the Union Army quickly retook it.
The end of the war between states
It was exactly one year and five days after Bramlett and Hodges met with Lincoln that Confederate forces surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia, and five days later the president was assassinated.
On April 21, 1865, in newspapers across the state, Bramlette issued a proclamation dedicating April 25 — which was eventually changed to June 1 — as a “day of fasting, humiliation and prayer.”
A story on the same page of newspapers that day included the number of Blacks from Kentucky who served in the war. Between April 1, 1864 and March 31, 1865, a total of 19,333 — including 243 Franklin Countians — volunteered. However, the report did not include those who were drafted or put in as substitutes. It went on to add that when those numbers were compiled a more accurate total would be more than 33,000.
Even though the war was over, slaves did not officially become free until the passage of the 13th Amendment in December 1865 and 10 months before that the state legislature made Kentucky one of three states that refused to endorse the 13th Amendment in a 56-18 vote in the House and a 23-10 vote in the Senate. It wasn’t until 1976 that Kentucky ratified the 13th Amendment.
On Jan. 1, 1866, African Americans celebrated their freedom with a celebration in Frankfort.
