Frankfort kicked off Derby Day right with its Downtown Derby Celebration Saturday. Festivities started with breakfast being served as early as 7 a.m. By 10:30 a.m., the YMCA's Derby Dash was in full swing as children raced down the streets of Downtown Frankfort. 

Other festivities that led into the afternoon included WalkBike Frankfort’s Pedal for the Posies, the Capital City Museum’s Bounce for the Roses and Rebecca Ruth Candy’s Bourbon Ball Eating Competition.

Downtown Derby Celebration — May 6, 2023

Pedal for the Posies 2023
Bounce For The Roses 2
Bounce for the Roses
Bourbon Ball Eating Contest
Bourbon Ball Eating Contest

