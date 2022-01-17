LadiesNightOut.jpg

Frankfort Ladies Night Out will be 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Holiday Inn Express, 1000 Vandalay Drive.

Women from small businesses across the state will share their services and products with attendees. There will be music, motivational speakers, authors and potential business opportunities for women.

There will also be shopping, door prizes, chair massages, romance enhancements, jewelry, crafters, designers, T-shirts, cosmetics, lashes, nails and more. There will also be vacation giveaways to Las Vegas, Orlando and Myrtle Beach.

To register for the event, go to www.frankfortladiesnight.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 859-537-2969.

