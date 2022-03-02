The Frankfort/Lexington Chapter of the Links, Incorporated has put up two billboards in Frankfort to raise awareness about kidney health and chronic kidney disease for the month of March. 

Frankfort/Lexington (KY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

The logo of The Frankfort/Lexington (KY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. 

The billboards are part of the Frankfort/Lexington Chapter’s Kentucky Black K.A.R.E. Initiative, which is focused on increasing kidney education, awareness, and prevention regarding chronic kidney disease. According to a press release from the Chapter, K.A.R.E. stands for Kidney Awareness Resources & Education. 

In addition to the two Frankfort billboards, eight have been put up in Lexington by the Chapter. The Kentucky Black K.A.R.E. Initiative has also hosted webinars discussing kidney health and chronic kidney disease, facilitated screenings for early detection and prevention of CKD and encouraged physically active lifestyles. 

