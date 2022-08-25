When Pat Badgett passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 83, Frankfort/Franklin County lost one of its greatest champions.
Badgett packed a lot of living and service to community into her eight decades. She spent years with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, working towards supporting and building up the city and county.
"She was so well known in Frankfort," said Badgett's daughter, Jackie Tamminga. "She was simply an icon."
Badgett's son, Tommy Badgett, also noted that all her efforts were geared towards helping her hometown.
"In [her work] with the chamber of commerce where there are so many offshoot projects that she took on," he said. "Things like Farm City Field Day, working with Wallace Wilkinson's campaign, Martha Layne Collins' campaign. She did a lot of work with the governors just because of Frankfort/Franklin County being the seat of state government."
Tommy noted that although she was involved with different administrations, his mother was not doing so to take sides.
"She was very involved, not so much on the political side, but on the promotion of Frankfort/Franklin County. That was her thing. She had such a drive to do whatever the next step was for the city and county."
Badgett helped shape the area's economic growth by helping to attract businesses like Montaplast and Topy to the area. Additionally she played a huge part in putting on the Capital City Expo every year from the mid-1970s on.
Carmen Inman, who served 25 years as the chamber president, said that Badgett provided a huge wealth of experience for years after she retired.
"If I ever had any questions or just wanted some background on the chamber, she was my go to," Inman said of her colleague. "She would answer questions and provide me with guidance. She was a really good mentor."
Perhaps what is most amazing is that all the while she was devoting her time and effort to her community, she was simultaneously raising a family of four kids with her late husband, Jack.
"Our house in high school was the place to be," Tommy remembered. "She would rather us be there than be out getting in trouble. So all our friends would come over to our house."
Tommy said that his mom became a den mother of sorts to the Franklin County football team as she volunteered with the schools Quarterback Club. It was not uncommon for the players to address her as "mom."
In 1990 Badgett retired from the chamber and with an interest in staying active, she got her real estate license a year later.
She told The State Journal in 2017, “I just decided I needed something else to do so I signed up and went to real estate school with two other girls. Neither one of them continued.”
She spent the better part of three decades working with the Simpson and Associates real estate firm.
"She was an absolute go-getter and treated everyone fairly," said Jerry Simpson, founder of Simpson and Associates. "She was totally honest, which I think is important."
While real estate was supposed to be a retirement project, for Badgett, it was another way to serve her community.
"She was great at her business," Brent Simpson remembers. "She kept up with her clients and did her best for them. Her tagline was actually 'Simply the best.' She was big on family. Both on her individual family and her family here at Century 21. I just can't say enough about her."
A Celebration of Pat's Life with an open mic will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, followed by a gathering of family and friends until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
