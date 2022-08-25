When Pat Badgett passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 83, Frankfort/Franklin County lost one of its greatest champions.

Badgett packed a lot of living and service to community into her eight decades. She spent years with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, working towards supporting and building up the city and county. 

Badgett Pic.jpeg

Pat Badgett

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription