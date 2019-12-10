Frankfort folks braved frigid morning temperatures Tuesday to get the best seats for an event that only happens every four years — the Inaugural Parade.
With temperatures in the low 30s and a wind chill that made it feel like 24 degrees, Julia Harmon-Yocum and her son, Sam, were bundled up in coats, hats and even sleeping bags as they sat in camping chairs along Capital Avenue for their first Inaugural Parade.
Harmon-Yocum told The State Journal her family has ties with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and her family. Coleman’s husband, Chris O’Bryan, coaches boys basketball and serves as Panther Transition Academy director at Frankfort High School.
“We have a connection with the lieutenant governor. Her husband teaches at our school,” Harmon-Yocum explained. “Their kids are our kids and we came out to support them.”
She also noted the irony that the parade was on the same street where thousands of state educators gathered in the spring of 2018 to rally over public pensions and education policies during former Gov. Matt Bevin’s term.
“We were on this street then and now it’s more of a celebration,” Harmon-Yocum added.
Her son, Sam, was looking forward to parade but said he didn’t know what to expect.
Nearby, 11-year-olds Sakota Wilder and Bry’e Wolfe, both of Frankfort, patriotically waved American flags and were excited to see all the high school marching bands.
“This is our first time coming and we’re having a real good time,” Sakota said.
Teen brothers James Jensen, 15, and Samuel Jensen, 13, sipped coffee to keep warm as they cheered on their mother, a substitute teacher who participated in the parade.
Representing nearly every county in the state, about 90 entrants marched in the parade, including the Frankfort All Star Marching Band with musicians from all three local high schools — Franklin County, Frankfort and Western Hills.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and their wives made an appearance on an old-time fire engine.