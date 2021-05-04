050221127 at 60 accident

A 69-year-old Frankfort man died in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Louisville Road and the West Plaza Connector around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police Post 12, Robert Scott Green, the driver of a black Jeep SUV, was killed after the vehicle rear-ended a white Chevrolet sedan near the traffic light at Louisville Road (U.S. 60) and the West Plaza Connector (U.S. 127 South).

"From a preliminary postmortem examination at the hospital and a preliminary evaluation of the scene, the Kentucky State Police and the Coroner's Office believe the man potentially had a medical emergency prior to the collision," Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod told The State Journal Tuesday afternoon.

The person who called 911 told the dispatcher that Green hit his head on the windshield and was gasping for air. The caller didn't think the man was breathing and was scared to get him out of the vehicle to perform CPR.

Green was pronounced deceased at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center at 1:04 p.m.

"This is an ongoing investigation by the Kentucky State Police and the Franklin County Coroner's Office. There are no further details available at this time," Harrod added.

No one else, including the driver of the white car, was injured in the accident.

Traffic was down to one lane in each direction at the busy intersection while KSP accident reconstructionists were on the scene for a few hours Monday afternoon. Motorists were asked to avoid traveling in the area.

