Keenan Thurman

A Franklin County man was killed Friday morning on Old Lawrenceburg Road after his vehicle struck a Frankfort Plant Board truck.

Robert “Keenan” Thurman, 22, was pronounced dead at Frankfort Regional Medical Center Friday morning, according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod.

According to the accident report from Frankfort Police, the incident was reported at 10:44 a.m. Friday at Old Lawrenceburg Road near Big Eddy Road.

FPD officer and accident reconstructionist Jonathan Presley said officers were called to the area for a reckless driver complaint on the East-West Connector shortly before the crash.

A witness told police a black car was swerving in and out of lanes and struck the guardrail several times and the bridge over the Kentucky River. The car then turned north onto Old Lawrenceburg Road before colliding with the FPB truck.

Presley said he found a gouge mark in the road from the connector to the crash scene, which was indicative of a flat tire and the car riding on the wheel. The gouge mark went from side to side before it crossed the center line and the point of the collision.

The driver of the FPB truck, Augustus Taylor, of Owenton, told police he saw the car enter his lane and swerved to avoid the collision, but the car changed direction and they collided head-on.

Taylor was not injured. 

Officers also located open containers of alcohol inside Thurman’s vehicle. Harrod said autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. 

