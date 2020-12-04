A Frankfort man was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Glenns Creek Road.

According to Kentucky State Police, 48-year-old Gary Tate died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center following the crash.

State police said Tate was traveling north on Glenns Creek Road, near downtown Frankfort, around  9 a.m. Friday when his Arctic Cat utility vehicle went off the road. Police said Tate lost control of the vehicle.

KSP Public Affairs Officer Stuart Jackson said he had no other details to elaborate. He believed Tate lived in the area.

State police are continuing to investigate the death. Franklin County firefighters and Frankfort Fire and EMS personnel also responded. 

