US 421 map

A Frankfort man was struck and killed by a concrete mixing truck early Friday morning on southbound U.S. 421 between Schenkel Lane and Spaghetti Junction.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. and both southbound lanes were closed for roughly two hours while Frankfort police investigated, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Abraham R. Padilla, 72. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Will Harrod, who performed an autopsy Friday morning. 

"From a preliminary postmortem examination at the scene it appears that Mr. Padilla sustained blunt force trauma resulting in his death," Harrod said.

The accident is continuing to be investigated by the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Coroner's Office. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription