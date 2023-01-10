Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has joined the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Board of Directors. KLC membership appointed him to a two-year term that began on Jan. 1. Wilkerson has been mayor of the capital city since 2021.
The KLC Board of Directors consists of dozens of city officials and representatives of city-related organizations. They set the League’s legislative agenda each year, provide legislative strategy, and review policy issues to create a better quality of life and expanded economic opportunities for cities across the state. This is Wilkerson’s first term on the board.
“I am honored to represent the City of Frankfort in this statewide role,” Wilkerson said. “The KLC Board of Directors has a strong voice at the Capitol, and we will work hard to ensure we best serve the people who live and work in our booming cities. Frankfort voters and the League have put their trust in me, and I am committed to serving them in the days ahead.”
KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney thanked Wilkerson for his dedication. “The KLC Board of Directors is a group of city officials who are passionate about building better communities and a stronger Kentucky,” Chaney stated. “Mayor Wilkerson will be a great addition to the board. I look forward to his contributions and insight as we discuss issues and measures before legislators this session.”
The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal agencies since 1927. The League provides cities with various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing and research.
