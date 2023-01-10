Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson has joined the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Board of Directors. KLC membership appointed him to a two-year term that began on Jan. 1. Wilkerson has been mayor of the capital city since 2021.

The KLC Board of Directors consists of dozens of city officials and representatives of city-related organizations. They set the League’s legislative agenda each year, provide legislative strategy, and review policy issues to create a better quality of life and expanded economic opportunities for cities across the state. This is Wilkerson’s first term on the board.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson 

