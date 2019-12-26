On Christmas night, Frankfort Mayor Bill May couldn’t sleep.
He knew the next day he would make an announcement about a decision he made in March.
After nearly 29 years in public office, May will not be running for re-election next year.
"I've been blessed with a great and supportive community," said May, who has served as mayor for five terms over 21 years. He also served for five terms as a city commissioner.
May said he's stepping back from public office to focus on his family and his health.
"I'll continue to give back to our community, but I'm giving up the stresses of being mayor," he said.
May said he was diagnosed with cancer in March, the week of his 60th birthday. He finds out in March 2020 whether he will need radiation treatments, but he’s hopeful the treatment he’s received so far will have killed the cancer.
“It’s so important for people to get their annual cancer screenings so if they do have cancer, it can be caught early,” May said.
Although he’s taking a step back, May has no plans to quit community involvement. He also did not rule out running for office again in the future.
During his time as mayor and city commissioner, May said, he’s proud of his record. He cited the aquatic center, advocating for recreation, the construction of new football, baseball and soccer fields, revitalizing downtown, seeing public safety grow in manpower and technology as well as his efforts to diversify the city’s boards as accomplishments that stick out the most in his mind.
“I tell people I do government, not politics,” May said. “I’m a mayor for everyone. I used to tell people, 'There’s no partisan way to fix a pothole.' ”
May said he will offer his advice to whomever succeeds him in office and he’ll be happy to help the new mayor in any way he can.
The filing deadline for the mayoral race is Jan. 10.
So far, civic leader and former City Commissioner Tommy Haynes and banker and former City Commissioner Rodney Williams have announced they are running for mayor.
The race for is nonpartisan, which means candidates don't run with a political party affiliation.
The primary election is May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3. If more than two candidates qualify for the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.