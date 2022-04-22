The Frankfort Mustangs Club, which was started in 2005, is celebrating 58 years of Ford Mustangs with their 16th annual Pony Round Up on Saturday, April 30 at Juniper Hill Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The registration fee is $10, which goes towards automotive scholarships to students at Franklin County Career & Technical Center.

Frankfort Mustangs Club logo
For more information, contact Beverly Thornsberry at 502-223-1369.

