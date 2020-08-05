After answering some pointed questions from the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, Frankfort native Jennifer Yue Barber is one step closer to becoming the U.S. representative on the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
Barber is a 2001 graduate of Franklin County High School and grew up working at China Wok, a restaurant run by her parents, Kenneth and Laura Yue. She earned bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Kentucky; she also clerked in the Office of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
She is a member of Louisville's Frost Brown Todd law firm, is on the University of Kentucky’s Board of Trustees, and also serves on numerous committees and boards in Louisville and at the state level. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. R-Ky., lauded her as a “strong choice” for the role.
The post Barber is nominated for would grant her the rank of ambassador and would allow her to serve as an alternate representative of the U.S. to the General Assembly of the UN, a position held by fellow Kentuckian Kelly Knight Craft.
Barber was appointed by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The Frankfort native introduced herself to the committee by thanking friends and family, and emphasizing reform of UN agencies, criticism of China, and a commitment to human rights and women’s issues.
“There is no country more generous than ours, yet as those needs grow, so does the need for more nations to share in that responsibility,” Barber said. “American objectives will only be realized if the UN is efficient, effective and transparent. Reform of UN agencies has been an American priority spanning decades.”
At the hearing, Barber also faced questions and criticisms from three Democratic senators on the Foreign Relations Committee, with New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez taking the most critical tone.
“Your career to date has been as a tax attorney,” Menendez said. “You have no experience in foreign policy, no experience in multilateral diplomacy, or expertise in economic or social issues.”
Menendez often tried to elicit direct responses from Barber on issues ranging from Trump’s threats to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization and advocacy for women and girls to what stance Barber would take
Barber deflected most questions, instead affirming her commitment to building consensus and building on the administration’s current goals. She did appear to take issue with criticisms regarding questions about her commitment to women and girls on an international stage.
“As it relates to women and girls, I am the first in my family to graduate from high school,” she said in response to a question from Menendez. “As I mentioned in my opening statement, it is a priority for me to see that girls have access to education and women have equal opportunity in the workplace. For that reason, I will absolutely be focused on issues relating to women and girls.”
Menendez asked Barber the same question about women’s reproductive rights three times at different points in the hearing.
“You’re a very capable attorney, from what I’m told,” Menendez said after asking the question a second time. “Let me repeat my question: Can a woman meaningfully participate in the economy if they are not able to have autonomous control of their own bodies supported by comprehensive access to sexual and reproductive health?”
Still unsatisfied with the ensuing answer, Menendez asked whether Barber would comply with an amendment that “prohibit[s] lobbying for or against abortions in multilateral forums.”
When Barber responded “yes,” Menendez and other senators did not ask additional questions of Barber.
Barber’s approval to the UN post is expected, according to the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
