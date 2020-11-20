Frankfort native Jennifer Barber has been appointed U.S. delegate to the United Nations.
A 2001 graduate of Franklin County High School who grew up working at China Wok, a restaurant run by her parents, Kenneth and Laura Yue, Barber earned her bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Kentucky. She has also clerked in the Office of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.
In her role as U.S. delegate to the UN, Barber guides and supports U.S. efforts to safeguard the American economy, promote human rights, deliver humanitarian aid and empower women and girls.
She represents the U.S. during the 75th UN General Assembly and delivers its position on matters relating to the UN’s Economic and Social Council. Most recently, she delivered the U.S. statement on resolutions concerning violence against women and protecting children from bullying.
During her time as a delegate, Barber is also serving as a special adviser to U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft, a Kentucky native.
Barber is a member of Louisville's Frost Brown Todd law firm. She is also on the University of Kentucky’s Board of Trustees and serves on numerous committees and boards in Louisville and at the state level.
