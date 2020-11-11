What started with ideas jotted down by a Frankfort native while traveling on a train to and from a New York theater will soon debut in brick-and-mortar and online bookstore shelves.

Lane Northcutt, a 2011 Franklin County High School graduate, recently completed his first book. “The Delivery Co.,” described as a young adult dystopian novel focusing on issues such as disabilities, chronic illnesses and found family, will be available Dec. 12 in paperback and ebook format.

“I started writing this novel while in the middle of performing “Saturday Night Fever” the musical out at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport, New York,” he told The State Journal.

In addition to writing during his commute from Brooklyn, Northcutt, who moved to New York City with his wife in 2017 to pursue a career in musical theater, also wrote in his dressing room.

“I have done many productions, some of which were classic musicals, others that were staged reading of new works and even had one of my own plays read in the city,” he added.

“It’s been quite an experience so far.”

In fact, Northcutt was working multiple jobs, doing photography and performing musical theater while dedicating what little remaining time he had to authoring his new book.

He also had inspiration to complete “The Delivery Co.”

“I had one of the members of the band reading my chapters as I wrote them, always asking for the next one, so he kept me motivated to get them out sooner than later,” Northcutt explained.

'The Delivery Co.'

The idea for “The Delivery Co.” was hatched from the question of “What would happen if we as a society threw out those who had any sort of flaw?”

“It developed from there to focus more on a facility that creates the ‘ideal child’ for the government while tossing those who have any illnesses/disability out into the wild,” Northcutt said. “In doing this, you’re creating two very separate groups, which is bound to create tension and a drive of vengeance in those who were rejected.”

As someone who suffers from a chronic illness, Northcutt believes “The Delivery Co.” tackles weighty issues.

“I have Crohn’s Disease … and I wanted to show both visible and invisible illnesses/disabilities in my book,” he continued adding that it took about a year from creating the concept to having it in his editor’s hands.

The son of Carter Northcutt and Michelle King, Northcutt is hosting a book launch event party on Facebook Live and YouTube from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.

And he is already planning the sequal to “The Delivery Co.,” which he hopes to release next summer.

“The series as a whole will feature much more, as the initial book is getting us into the world of the main characters and will venture out into the rest of society in the future books,” he stated.

Northcutt also hopes that local school libraries and Frankfort’s book store will stock autographed copies of his book.

I grew up going to school at Good Shepherd downtown, so I spent many years going to the Kentucky Coffee Tree, then grabbing a book at Poor Richard’s,” he told the newspaper. “To see my book on their shelves would be amazing.”

