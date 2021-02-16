Answer: This Frankfort native, who currently serves as a chaplain in Augusta, Georgia, placed second on Jeopardy! Monday night.
Question: Who is Karen Ellestad?
The Frankfort High School graduate who made an appearance on Monday’s episode was third going into final Jeopardy! with a total of $4,800. Returning champion Lance St. Laurent, a PhD student from Madison, Wisconsin, accumulated $10,900 heading into final Jeopardy! and her other opponent Phil Hoffman, a graduate student originally from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, had $7,100.
The final Jeopardy! clue was: This late writer has had 10 plays on Broadway, most of them set in Pittsburgh like “Jitney,” which premiered in 2017.
Ellestad correctly answered August Wilson and earned an additional $3,000 to bring her total to $7,800.
Hoffman also got it correct, adding $7,095 to his total for $14,195. St. Laurent got the answer wrong and lost $4,100 to place third with $6,800.
Hoffman will return to defend his title Tuesday. Ellestad earned $2,000 for placing second and St. Laurent was awarded $1,000 for third.
In all, Ellestad gave the correct answer on 15 clues, including final Jeopardy! and one Daily Double for $800. She gave three incorrect answers.
A 2005 FHS grad, Ellestad, an educator and youth counselor, received a Master of Divinity from Boston University School of Theology and a Bachelor of Arts from Centre College.
In addition to sharing her love of learning with others, she is passionate about hiking, travel, modern European history and Arsenal Football. Ellestad also volunteers with youth and raises money for Teen Suicide Prevention.
She said her success is a credit to the strong public school foundation at Frankfort High. She is the daughter of Jean and Rev. Charles Ellestad, former rector at the Church of the Ascension in Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.