A Frankfort resident has been tapped as commissioner for the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Allyson Taylor joins Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration after previously serving as director of the Prosecutors Advisory Council and the Office of Victims Advocacy in the Attorney General’s Office. Previously, she also worked as policy advisor to the commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, where she operated as chief of staff and a legislative liaison.
In 2016, the Western Hills High School graduate was appointed by Beshear to serve as the executive director of the Office of Child Abuse and Human Trafficking Prevention and Prosecution.
“I am grateful to Gov. Beshear for the opportunity to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and look forward to working to keep Kentuckians safe while also supporting the alcoholic beverage industry for which Kentucky is known,” Taylor remarked. “I look forward to serving in this role and appreciate Gov. Beshear’s trust in me.”
Taylor is a graduate of Morehead State University, where she received Bachelors of the Arts in English and Government and the University of Louisville’s Brandeis College of Law.