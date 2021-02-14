A Frankfort native will be one of three contestants on Jeopardy! Monday.
Karen Ellestad, a 2005 Frankfort High School graduate, will make her appearance on the iconic quiz show, which will air on CBS (Frankfort Plant Board channels 6 and 506) at 7:30 p.m.
Currently an educator and youth counselor, Ellestad is a day school chaplain in Augusta, Georgia. She received a Master of Divinity from Boston University School of Theology and a Bachelor of Arts from Centre College.
Ellestad credits her success to a strong public school foundation at FHS. She is passionate about sharing her love of learning with others, hiking, travel, modern European history, and Arsenal Football. She also spends time volunteering with youth and raises money for Teen Suicide Prevention.
Ellestad said she took the online Jeopardy! Test on a lark. She was one of three contestants selected from 300,000 test-takers in Jeopardy’s! standard format, where contestants are given 50 categories, 50 clues and 15 seconds to submit an answer.
After two more calls from the quiz show, Ellestad received an invitation to become a contestant in December. She scrambled to find last-minute substitute teachers for her classes and left for Culver City, California.
The most winning contestant in Jeopardy! history, Ken Jennings is now host of the game show following the passing of Alex Trebek last year.
