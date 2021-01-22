Frankfort is one of eight recipients of the CommunityWINS grant program, a joint effort by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and Wells Fargo to advance affordable housing solutions in local communities.
Frankfort CARES Coalition’s Transitional Housing Initiative will receive $75,000 to be used to create meaningful public-private partnerships to address homelessness, building vacancy and the spread of the coronavirus by creating a comprehensive, replicable model for transitional housing.
The City of Frankfort will be working with the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, and the Frankfort CARES Coalition to complete this project.
“It is an honor to be recognized for our work on such an important issue," Mayor Layne Wilkerson said. "In Frankfort, we have prioritized investment in solutions that will ensure safe and affordable housing for our residents.
“This CommunityWINS Grant will allow us to expand that important work and increase access to this vital program for more who need it. We are deeply grateful to Wells Fargo and the U.S. Conference of Mayors for putting a spotlight on the housing crisis facing cities across the country, and we are hopeful that more solutions like ours will continue to scale to bring greater relief to Americans in need.”
An independent panel of judges selected recipients of the grants funded by Wells Fargo from 139 applicants representing small, medium, large and metropolitan cities as part of the competitive application process. The awards were presented virtually at the conference’s 89th Winter Meeting.
In addition to Frankfort, other communities receiving grants include Denver, Anchorage, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Chicago; Newark, New Jersey; Brownsville, Texas; and Waterville, Maine.
