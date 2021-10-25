It’s not often that two civic organizations work together on a project, but that’s really the way it should be. On Friday, Nov. 5, the Frankfort Optimist Club will join the Frankfort Kiwanis Club to sponsor a chili luncheon/fundraiser in Frankfort for the non-profit Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA of the Bluegrass, Franklin County).

The event will take place at the VFW Post on Second Street in Frankfort and will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The $8 meal includes a bowl of chili, crackers, choice of grilled cheese or peanut butter sandwich, a drink and a piece of cake.

A CASA volunteer is a trained community member who is appointed by Honorable Squire Williams III, Family Court Judge for the 48th Judicial Circuit. CASA of the Bluegrass recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the local family court system. CASA volunteers act as another set of “eyes, ears and voice” of children involved in court proceedings to provide the judge with independent information to make the best decision possible about that child’s future.

In 2020, there were 162 new cases of child abuse and neglect cases in Franklin County. Only 30% of Franklin County child victims currently have a CASA Volunteer.

Donations can be mailed to CASA of the Bluegrass, 315 W. Main St., #208, Frankfort, KY 40601.

