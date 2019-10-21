Two Frankfort civic organizations are again coming together to host the annual OK for CASA Chili Luncheon.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Bluegrass and Franklin County is a nonprofit that advocates for abused and neglected children in the family court system.
On Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Frankfort Optimist Club and Frankfort Kiwanis Club will sponsor the 11th annual luncheon at VFW Post 4075, 104 E. Second St. in downtown Frankfort.
The $6 meal includes a bowl of chili, crackers, a piece of pie and a drink.
The OK For CASA fundraiser has brought in more than $21,000 for the organization, whose volunteers serve as the “eyes, ears and voice” of children involved in court proceedings, according to a news release. The volunteers provide the judge in each case with independent information to make the best decision about the child’s future.
Child victims paired with a CASA volunteer can see their time in temporary care shortened by 3 months. In addition, 90% of child victims paired with a CASA volunteer do not reenter the child welfare system and 95% stay out of long-term foster care, according to the release.
In 2019, 38 CASA volunteers have advocated for 84 children in Franklin County. Only 30% of Franklin County child victims have a CASA volunteer. The Optimists and Kiwanians are asking for help in serving the other 70%.