Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites received a few recognitions at the annual Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society Conference and Trade Show last week.
Retired Parks Director Jim Parrish was inducted into the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society Hall of Fame. He began his parks career in Frankfort in 1976 administering recreation programs and park management. After becoming assistant director in the mid-1980s, he was co-director from 2009 to 2014. He then became the full-time director in 2015 before retiring last year.
“Jim was a longstanding employee of the parks department and the City of Frankfort. His 40-plus years of service to one agency is a very big commitment and shows great loyalty,” said current Director of Parks Shawn Pickens in a press release. “Jim is well deserving of the Hall of Fame induction for all the hard work and dedication over the years and the foundation he help lay for the future of the park system in Frankfort.”
The Ward Oates Amphitheater won the Outstanding Facility of the Year Award. The amphitheater is in Riverview Park and was built in 2011. The award goes to an indoor or outdoor facility (federal, state, local, university, private or church) that offers a unique enhancement to the quality of life in the field of recreation and leisure service within the community each year, according to a city press release.
The Environmental Adventures in the Park Program won an Outstanding Program Award. The program was created by Parks Projects Specialist Alex Cunningham and AmeriCorps Representative Ashley Brown. It began in 2019 and is slated to return next year. It is free to the public and is held the first Saturday of the month from June through November in different parks across the city and offers educational programs about topics like recycling, macro invertebrates, adopting trees, nature hikes and more.
Outstanding program awards are given annually for an outstanding program, activity or event across the state of Kentucky that is impactful and provides quality recreation and educational experiences, the press release states.
Pickens has served as the president of the Kentucky Recreation and Park Society for the past year. He will continue to serve on the board of directors as a past president and help with administration of the society and support parks and recreation across the state.