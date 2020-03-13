Parks
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites made numerous decisions in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday.

All youth and adult sports, tournaments, travel leagues and city-sponsored recreation programs have been postponed until further notice.

“We hope to start the spring sports season later this spring, however we will make that decision at a later date,” said Shawn Pickens, parks director.

Pavilion and shelter rentals at all city parks will be canceled for March and April. Renters will be contacted to reschedule. A voucher can be issued for a future rental or a refund can be given. Bookings beginning May 1 are currently scheduled, although this may change as circumstances warrant.

Juniper Hill Golf Course remains open for general play. However, all programs, leagues and activities have been postponed until further notice. Those who are sick are asked not to come to the golf course and golfers are urged to wash their hands frequently and engage in "social distancing."

The Capital City Museum is closed until further notice.

All city parks will remain open during regular hours and operations will remain the same. Playgrounds and trail will also be accessible.

“This could change if the situation worsens,” Pickens added. “Please use extra caution, follow CDC guidelines on washing hands, social distancing and other precautionary measures.”

For more information or questions, contact the park department at 502-875-8575 or, the preferred method, email info@frankfortparksandrec.com.

