Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites made numerous decisions in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday.
All youth and adult sports, tournaments, travel leagues and city-sponsored recreation programs have been postponed until further notice.
“We hope to start the spring sports season later this spring, however we will make that decision at a later date,” said Shawn Pickens, parks director.
Pavilion and shelter rentals at all city parks will be canceled for March and April. Renters will be contacted to reschedule. A voucher can be issued for a future rental or a refund can be given. Bookings beginning May 1 are currently scheduled, although this may change as circumstances warrant.
Juniper Hill Golf Course remains open for general play. However, all programs, leagues and activities have been postponed until further notice. Those who are sick are asked not to come to the golf course and golfers are urged to wash their hands frequently and engage in "social distancing."
The Capital City Museum is closed until further notice.
All city parks will remain open during regular hours and operations will remain the same. Playgrounds and trail will also be accessible.
“This could change if the situation worsens,” Pickens added. “Please use extra caution, follow CDC guidelines on washing hands, social distancing and other precautionary measures.”
For more information or questions, contact the park department at 502-875-8575 or, the preferred method, email info@frankfortparksandrec.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.