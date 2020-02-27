Bill Hartung might be retired, but he certainly isn't slowing down.
The former pastor of Thornhill Baptist Church and current chaplain of the Frankfort Police Department, Hartung has spent his life serving the spiritual needs of the community. However, his service has extended to helping his fellow cardiac recovery patients at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
“One of the nurses has dubbed my ride the 'Care-A-Van' — the van that provides care,” he said with a grin. “Helping others is one of the things keeping me alive.”
Three times a week, Hartung brings a trio of patients from their home to FRMC for one-hour sessions at the hospital's outpatient cardiac rehabilitation facility, the only one of its kind in Frankfort and one of only a handful in the region.
While there, patients who are recovering from common cardiac ailments and surgeries can learn methods of exercising safely and effectively, monitored by cardiac care nurses. Patients take turns on stationary bicycles, using hand weights, walking laps and using other equipment to rebuild muscle strength and stamina. “I joke that when I'm using the hand crank machine, the lights in the room are brighter.”
Younger folks want to build muscle, so they join one of the local gyms,” he continues. “When you've had a heart issue, the cardiac rehab provides a safe place to build your strength close to medical attention if it is needed."
Hartung tells a story of being in the rehab during a workout, and experiencing dizziness and loss of orientation. One of the nurses was able to get him safely to the ER, where he was quickly examined. “If I had been at a regular gym, the staff would've had to call an ambulance, wait on that, then transport me to the hospital. Cardiac rehab can be the difference between life and death.”
Hartung's transport charges include two acquaintances from his work at Thornhill; an 84-year-old man who was driving himself to rehab, but after a series of dizzy spells was told by his doctor he could no longer drive, and a 77-year-old man who couldn't drive after a triple bypass over the holidays. His third passenger in the “Care-A-Van” is an 86-year-old woman who until Hartung stepped in was taking a two-hour bus ride to each of her appointments. “She's got more energy than a 10-year-old,” he joked.
The 86-year-old's inability to drive to his appointments is what started Hartung on his journey.
“I was visiting his home, and speaking to his wife while his physical therapist was there. I told them both that I would make sure he got to therapy.”
A few weeks later, the man, who was using a walker to move around was no longer using it, having rebuilt his stamina and leg strength.
The cardiac rehab program helps patients ranging in age from their 40s to their 80s and serves patients from Franklin and several surrounding counties. There is also a waiting list for appointments.
“I'd love to see the rehabilitation center expanded, as it does a lot of good for so many people” Hartung said. “Sometimes there's a wait for machines, but we all patiently wait our turn.”
So what is it that keeps Reverend Hartung so focused on serving others?
It's quite simple.
“They're my friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.