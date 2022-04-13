Planet Fitness

The Frankfort Planet Fitness. A post on Reddit alleged the location's franchise manager posted a notice forbidding employees from talking to each other about their wages. (Harry Hasken-Wagner | The State Journal)

Editor's note: This article was updated at 11:44 a.m. on April 14 to show that The State Journal has independently verified that the photos posted on Reddit do not match the Frankfort location. 

The Frankfort Planet Fitness gym was falsely accused of anti-labor practices on the website Reddit over the weekend.

A user named “AMasterfulWriter” posted a photo on the site’s “anti-work” forum that purported to be a flier from the location’s franchise manager, named “Jer,” threatening to fire any employees caught talking about their wages. 

According to the National Labor Relations Board’s website, “Under the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA or the Act), employees have the right to communicate with other employees at their workplace about their wages.  Wages are a vital term and condition of employment, and discussions of wages are often preliminary to organizing or other actions for mutual aid or protection.” 

Fake Planet Fitness post

A photo of the fake notice posted by the purported Frankfort Planet Fitness franchise manager. The original Reddit post has since been removed by the poster. (via nextdoor)

Response to the original post was so fervorous, articles were written in Newseek and on an Australian news website. Negative reviews also flooded the location’s Google listing, dropping it to just above a two-star rating. The reviews and ratings have since been removed, bringing its rating to a 4.5 out of five stars. 

When asked to comment on the post, Planet Fitness’ Senior Vice President of Communications McCall Gosselin issued a statement, saying, “We have spoken to the franchise owner of the Planet Fitness location in Frankfort, KY, and after looking into this situation further, they have confirmed that this did not take place at their location.”

Frankfort Planet Fitness response

The "response" to the fake notice allegedly posted at the Frankfort Planet Fitness. Planet Fitness has stated the notices were a hoax, and the original Reddit posts have since been taken down by the original poster. (via Twitter)

Rick Kueber, the owner of the franchise, posted a photo of the Frankfort location’s break room on Twitter, which differed from the one shown in the two Reddit posts. The State Journal has independently verified that the photo posted on Reddit is not of the employee break room at the Frankfort location.

Planet Fitness Break Room

A photo of the break room posted on Twitter by Frankfort Planet Fitness franchise owner Rick Kueber. It is different from the photo posted on Reddit. (via Twitter)

Twitter user Derek Cortez also posted a photo of the Frankfort location’s locker room and compared it to a previous post made on Reddit by AMasterfulWriter of what was described as the Frankfort locker room. The photos differ in multiple ways, from the placement of a wall-mounted television and the colors of the walls and lockers.

The original Reddit post, as well as one purportedly featuring a response from the gym’s staff, have since been deleted by the Reddit user. 

