During a special meeting Friday afternoon the Frankfort Plant Board discussed retaining Blue & Co., LLC to conduct the 2022-2023 financial statement audit for a fee of $38,700, which is 15% higher than what the firm quoted in 2020.
Per Kentucky statute, FPB must do an annual external financial audit.
FPB Finance Director David Denton explained to the board that Blue & Co. had responded to a request for proposals (RFP) for audit services with audit cost estimates for the next five years. What the firm could did not see coming was the pandemic and the rampant inflation that has rocked financial markets over the last couple of years.
"Since COVID hit there have been a lot of changes," Denton stated. "With all of the federal funds there are a lot of requirements on auditors to produce audits to comply with that funding and you also have a significant change in the labor force around accounting services. So they are asking for a 15% increase in the year over year increase over the audit fee."
Denton went on to note that Blue & Co. was willing to honor the price they quoted in 2020 but was attempting to renegotiate to help their bottom line.
Board Chair John Cubine, noted that the firm had done quality work on the last audit, but he thought the amount that they were asking was too high.
"I don't think there is any doubt that audit salaries, just like anything else, have gone up like anything else with inflation," he began. "This is just me, 15% is strong. Our staff got what? 8% last year? I think they have done a good job and when they bid it, nobody was looking at this kind of inflation, but 15% gives me some heartburn."
The board threw some lower figures around in discussion. Board member Katheryn Dutton-Mitchell offered 8% but had some questions about how that would affect the fees for future audits for the remainder of the contract.
Denton stated that there would probably be a new fee ladder.
"Going forward I think we are on a year-by-year discussion with them on the actual audit fee," he said. "8% is $337 per percentage change, so you are at around $2,700 increase which is putting you around $36,400 which would be an 8% increase."
The board voted unanimously to approve the 8% increase to the audit fee.
