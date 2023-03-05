During a special meeting Friday afternoon the Frankfort Plant Board discussed retaining Blue & Co., LLC to conduct the 2022-2023 financial statement audit for a fee of $38,700, which is 15% higher than what the firm quoted in 2020. 

Per Kentucky statute, FPB must do an annual external financial audit. 

