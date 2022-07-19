Budget realities were on the agenda during the Frankfort Plant Board monthly meeting on Tuesday evening as staff members asked the board to consider paying a FPB contractor more for money for its work on the county-wide broadband expansion.

FPB Cable and Telecom Superintendent Adam Hellard told the board that the contractor, Rainbow Design, was awarded the fiber to the premises (FTTP) design contract for FPB's NEXTBAND fiberoptic project in February 2021. That project included designing fiber networks in areas that did not previously have fiber. 

When FPB and Franklin County were awarded millions of dollars in grant funding, Rainbow was asked to take on the design project that would extend broadband internet to all corners of the county. 

"For the county-wide build they have something called a walkout," Hellard explained to the board. "Where they have to go out and mark every utility pole they're on, mark the heights, the mid-span heights, the routes and everything. With the current inflation rate and things of that nature, they are asking for an increase for those services only."

Hellard said that the company was not asking for more money on the original NEXTBAND project, just for the labor of the county walkout, which requires the contractor's employees to walk a total of 198 miles throughout the county.

He estimated that the added cost would be around $350,000 for the project. Despite the request for more funding, Hellard told the board that the contractor has done a good job on the project to date. He also said that he and his team were looking for ways to offset that cost. 

One possible cost-cutting measure, Hellard brought up was to ask the county to waive the $50 fee that normally comes with easement applications. For the county broadband project it is estimated that FPB will have to get between 2,000 and 2,500 easements. 

After Hellard made his case, FPB Chair John Cubine asked FPB Finance Director David Denton if the price hike could be managed. 

"It is just a matter of how much we can cover with the money we have," Denton responded. "As this project stretches out, it could get a little tight for us. Hopefully the world calms down and we can get the supply chain under control. That would help a lot." 

After some discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the change order to the contract.

FPB estimates that the total project will be finished in December 2025, but will strive to finish earlier.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription