At the monthly Frankfort Plant Board meeting on Tuesday night, the board of directors discussed the results of performance review for FPB General Manager Gary Zheng.
John Cubine, the FPB chair, said that Zheng's performance was graded on a handful of areas by the FPB board. The areas include:
Implementing fiberoptics in more homes.
Implementing the use of automated meter reading technology for water and electricity meters.
Replacing the water reservoir.
Operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Communication with the board.
Community involvement.
Cubine said that each point was graded on a scale of one to five with five being the highest score. Averaging all the criteria together, Zheng scored a 4.7 out of five.
"What is most important to me is their support and trust," Zheng said of the high marks from the FPB. "That we have good communication between the staff and the board."
When talking about areas in which he excelled, Cubine cited the work Zheng has done with the Franklin County Fiscal Court in order to get $8 million in grants for the countywide broadband internet expansion. He also touched on the general manager's commitment to customer service, particularly during the pandemic and to keeping the board informed of all matters within FPB.
"I would say overall that the board is very pleased with him," Cubine said. "They have confidence in him."
The board is so pleased with Zheng that they agreed to give him the same 8% raise that the rest of the FPB employees are getting this year. To do that the board had to amend Zheng's contract which only allows a raise of no more than 7%.
"This is not an inflationary adjustment, this is a performance adjustment," FPB Vice-Chair John Snyder explained during the meeting. "We wanted to amend the contract so that we can leave it up to the discretion of the board."
The board voted unanimously to award the 8% increase.
Cubine said the future goals that the board has set out Zheng include everything that was specified in his review as well as helping FPB move toward clean and renewable energies such as solar power as the organizations contracts with coal companies expire.
